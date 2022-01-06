Week 29 Pool Fixture for Sat 22, Jan 2022

January 6, 2022 157

Week 29 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 22 January 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 29 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Arsenal VS Newcastle: LKO Barnsley VS Tranmere: Sunday Blackburn VS Doncaster Blackpool VS West Brom Boreham W. VS Millwall: EKO Brentford VS Middlesbro: LKO Bristol C. VS Portsmouth: Sunday Bristol R. VS Sheff Utd Burnley VS Milton K.D Chelsea VS Morecambe: Sunday Cheltenham VS Mansfield: Sunday Chorley VS Derby: EKO Crawley VS Leeds: Sunday Everton VS Rotherham: EKO Exeter VS Sheff Wed Huddersfield VS Plymouth: LKO Luton VS Reading: EKO Man City VS Birmingham: Sunday Man Utd. VS Watford: LKO Marine VS Tottenham: Sunday Newport Co. VS Brighton: Sunday Norwich VS Coventry: EKO Nott’m For. VS Cardiff: EKO Oldham VS Bournemouth Q.P.R. VS Fulham Southampton VS Shrewsbury: LKO Stevenage VS Swansea Stoke VS Leicester Wycombe VS Preston GILLINGHAM VS Burton A Ipswich VS Swindon Lincoln VS Peterboro: EKO Wigan VS Hull: LKO3 Cambridge U. VS Harrogate Carlisle VS Leyton O Port Vale VS Grimsby Salford C. VS Colchester Scunthorpe VS Bradford C Southend VS Barrow Aberdeen VS Rangers: Sunday Dundee Utd. VS St J’Stone Kilmarnock VS Hamilton Livingston VS Ross County St Mirren VS Motherwell Aldershot VS Barnet Altrincham VS Sutton Utd Bromley VS Chesterfield Dover VS Weymouth Eastleigh VS Notts Co.