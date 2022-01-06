fbpx

Week 29 Pool Fixture for Sat 22, Jan 2022

January 6, 20220157
Week 29 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 22 January 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 29 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

  1. Arsenal VS Newcastle: LKO
  2. Barnsley VS Tranmere: Sunday
  3. Blackburn VS Doncaster
  4. Blackpool VS West Brom
  5. Boreham W. VS Millwall: EKO
  6. Brentford VS Middlesbro: LKO
  7. Bristol C. VS Portsmouth: Sunday
  8. Bristol R. VS Sheff Utd
  9. Burnley VS Milton K.D
  10. Chelsea VS Morecambe: Sunday
  11. Cheltenham VS Mansfield: Sunday
  12. Chorley VS Derby: EKO
  13. Crawley VS Leeds: Sunday
  14. Everton VS Rotherham: EKO
  15. Exeter VS Sheff Wed
  16. Huddersfield VS Plymouth: LKO
  17. Luton VS Reading: EKO
  18. Man City VS Birmingham: Sunday
  19. Man Utd. VS Watford: LKO
  20. Marine VS Tottenham: Sunday
  21. Newport Co. VS Brighton: Sunday
  22. Norwich VS Coventry: EKO
  23. Nott’m For. VS Cardiff: EKO
  24. Oldham VS Bournemouth
  25. Q.P.R. VS Fulham
  26. Southampton VS Shrewsbury: LKO
  27. Stevenage VS Swansea
  28. Stoke VS Leicester
  29. Wycombe VS Preston
  30. GILLINGHAM VS Burton A
  31. Ipswich VS Swindon
  32. Lincoln VS Peterboro: EKO
  33. Wigan VS Hull: LKO3
  34. Cambridge U. VS Harrogate
  35. Carlisle VS Leyton O
  36. Port Vale  VS Grimsby
  37. Salford C. VS Colchester
  38. Scunthorpe VS Bradford C
  39. Southend  VS Barrow
  40. Aberdeen VS Rangers: Sunday
  41. Dundee Utd. VS St J’Stone
  42. Kilmarnock VS Hamilton
  43. Livingston VS Ross County
  44. St Mirren VS Motherwell
  45. Aldershot VS Barnet
  46. Altrincham VS Sutton Utd
  47. Bromley VS Chesterfield
  48. Dover VS Weymouth
  49. Eastleigh VS Notts Co.
