Week 29 Pool Fixture for Sat 20 Jan 2024 – UK 2023/2024

Week 29 Pool Fixture 2023 | Live Scores Pool Fixtures and Results

Week 29 Pool Fixture 2023

Now you can find Week 29 Pool Fixture 2023: pool result, pool fixture, pool fixtures this week, pool fixture for this week, soccer fixtures, advance pool fixtures, special advance fixtures, live score fixtures, pool panel results, pool fixtures, weekly pool fixtures, this week pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 29 from Bizwatchnigeria.ng.

Week 29 Pool Fixture 2023 – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

WEEK: 29; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 20-January-2024
Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1`BournemouthLiverpoolSunday
2BrentfordNott’m For.LKO
3Sheff Utd.West HamSunday
4BlackburnHuddersfieldSaturday
5Bristol C.WatfordSaturday
6LeedsPrestonSunday
7MiddlesbroRotherhamSaturday
8NorwichWest BromSaturday
9PlymouthCardiffSaturday
10Q.P.R.MillwallSaturday
11Sheff Wed.CoventrySaturday
12StokeBirminghamSaturday
13Bristol R.BlackpoolSaturday
14Burton A.CharltonSaturday
15CheltenhamCarlisleSaturday
16ExeterCambridge U.Saturday
17FleetwoodPortsmouthSaturday
18Leyton O.BoltonSaturday
19LincolnDerbySaturday
20Oxford Utd.NorthamptonSaturday
21PeterboroShrewsburySaturday
22Port ValeWycombeSaturday
23StevenageBarnsleySaturday
24WiganReadingSaturday
25A.WimbledonCrawleySaturday
26BarrowCreweSaturday
27Bradford C.DoncasterSaturday
28GillinghamForest G.Saturday
29HarrogateGrimsbySaturday
30MansfieldSutton Utd.Saturday
31Milton K.D.MorecambeSaturday
32Newport Co.WrexhamSaturday
33Notts Co.StockportSaturday
34SwindonTranmereSaturday
35WalsallAccringtonSaturday
36AirdrieSt J’StoneSaturday
37Ayr Utd.K. HeartsSaturday
38B. RangersC. RangersSaturday
39CelticBuckie T.Sunday
40DumbartonRangersLKO
41InvernessBSC GlasgowSaturday
42KilmarnockDundeeSaturday
43LivingstonRaithSaturday
44MortonMontroseSaturday
45MotherwellAlloaSaturday
46Ross CountyPartickSaturday
47St MirrenQueen O’SthSaturday
48East FifePeterheadSaturday
49StenhsemuirStranraerSaturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here