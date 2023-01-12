Week 28 Pool Fixtures for Sat 14 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 28 Pool Fixtures for Sat 14 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 28 Pool Fixture for Saturday 14 January 2023 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 28 Pool Result 2023

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

WEEK: 28;   SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 14-January-2023

Pool FixtureStatus
1BrentfordBournemouthLKO
2BrightonLiverpoolSaturday
3EvertonSouthamptonSaturday
4Nott’m For.LeicesterSaturday
5WolvesWest HamSaturday
6Bristol C.BirminghamSaturday
7BurnleyCoventrySaturday
8CardiffWiganSaturday
9HullHuddersfieldSaturday
10LutonWest BromSaturday
11MiddlesbroMillwallSaturday
12PrestonNorwichSaturday
13ReadingQ.P.R.Saturday
14Sheff Utd.StokeSaturday
15SunderlandSwanseaSaturday
16WatfordBlackpoolSaturday
17AccringtonBristol R.Saturday
18BoltonPortsmouthSaturday
19Burton A.ShrewsburySaturday
20Cambridge U.MorecambeSaturday
21CharltonBarnsleySaturday
22CheltenhamDerbySaturday
23ExeterForest G.Saturday
24FleetwoodOxford Utd.Saturday
25IpswichPlymouthSaturday
26Milton K.D.LincolnSaturday
27WycombeSheff Wed.Saturday
28A.WimbledonBradford C.Saturday
29CarlisleNewport Co.Saturday
30CrawleyDoncasterSaturday
31GillinghamHartlepoolSaturday
32HarrogateStevenageSaturday
33Leyton O.BarrowSaturday
34MansfieldCreweSaturday
35RochdaleColchesterSaturday
36Salford C.Sutton Utd.Saturday
37StockportNorthamptonSaturday
38SwindonGrimsbySaturday
39TranmereWalsallSaturday
40HibernianDundee Utd.Saturday
41MotherwellRoss CountySaturday
42St J’StoneLivingstonSaturday
43CelticKilmarnockLKO
44RangersAberdeenSunday
45Ayr Utd.ArbroathSaturday
46C. RangersRaithSaturday
47DundeePartickSaturday
48HamiltonMortonSaturday
49InvernessQueens PkSaturday

