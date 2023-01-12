Week 28 Pool Fixtures for Sat 14 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 28 Pool Fixture for Saturday 14 January 2023 – UK 2022/2023 Season
Week 28 Pool Result 2023
Now you can find Week 28 Pool Fixtures 2023: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 28 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Read Also: Week 23 Pool Fixtures for Sat 10 Dec 2022 – UK 2022/2023
WEEK: 28; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 14-January-2023
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Brentford
|Bournemouth
|LKO
|2
|Brighton
|Liverpool
|Saturday
|3
|Everton
|Southampton
|Saturday
|4
|Nott’m For.
|Leicester
|Saturday
|5
|Wolves
|West Ham
|Saturday
|6
|Bristol C.
|Birmingham
|Saturday
|7
|Burnley
|Coventry
|Saturday
|8
|Cardiff
|Wigan
|Saturday
|9
|Hull
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|10
|Luton
|West Brom
|Saturday
|11
|Middlesbro
|Millwall
|Saturday
|12
|Preston
|Norwich
|Saturday
|13
|Reading
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|14
|Sheff Utd.
|Stoke
|Saturday
|15
|Sunderland
|Swansea
|Saturday
|16
|Watford
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|17
|Accrington
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|18
|Bolton
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|19
|Burton A.
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|20
|Cambridge U.
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|21
|Charlton
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|22
|Cheltenham
|Derby
|Saturday
|23
|Exeter
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|24
|Fleetwood
|Oxford Utd.
|Saturday
|25
|Ipswich
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|26
|Milton K.D.
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|27
|Wycombe
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|28
|A.Wimbledon
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|29
|Carlisle
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|30
|Crawley
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|31
|Gillingham
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|32
|Harrogate
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|33
|Leyton O.
|Barrow
|Saturday
|34
|Mansfield
|Crewe
|Saturday
|35
|Rochdale
|Colchester
|Saturday
|36
|Salford C.
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|37
|Stockport
|Northampton
|Saturday
|38
|Swindon
|Grimsby
|Saturday
|39
|Tranmere
|Walsall
|Saturday
|40
|Hibernian
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|41
|Motherwell
|Ross County
|Saturday
|42
|St J’Stone
|Livingston
|Saturday
|43
|Celtic
|Kilmarnock
|LKO
|44
|Rangers
|Aberdeen
|Sunday
|45
|Ayr Utd.
|Arbroath
|Saturday
|46
|C. Rangers
|Raith
|Saturday
|47
|Dundee
|Partick
|Saturday
|48
|Hamilton
|Morton
|Saturday
|49
|Inverness
|Queens Pk
|Saturday