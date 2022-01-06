fbpx

Week 28 Pool Fixture for Sat 15, Jan 2022

January 6, 20220165
Week 44 uk pool fixtures

Week 28 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 15 January 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 28 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 27 Pool Fixture for Sat 8, Jan 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Pool FixtureStatus
1Aston V.Man Utd.LKO
2BurnleyLeicesterSaturday
3LiverpoolBrentfordSunday
4NewcastleWatfordSaturday
5NorwichEvertonSaturday
6TottenhamArsenalSunday
7West HamLeedsSunday
8WolvesSouthamptonSaturday
9BarnsleyBlackpoolSaturday
10CardiffBlackburnSaturday
11DerbySheff Utd.Saturday
12FulhamBristol C.Saturday
13HuddersfieldSwanseaSaturday
14HullStokeSunday
15MiddlesbroReadingSaturday
16MillwallNott’m For.Saturday
17PeterboroCoventrySaturday
18PrestonBirminghamSaturday
19Q.P.R.West BromSaturday
20AccringtonSunderlandSaturday
21WimbledonMorecambeSaturday
22BoltonIpswichSaturday
23CheltenhamCharltonSaturday
24CreweShrewsburySaturday
25DoncasterWiganSaturday
26FleetwoodRotherhamSaturday
27GillinghamBurton A.Saturday
28LincolnCambridge U.Saturday
29PortsmouthMilton K.D.Saturday
30Sheff Wed.PlymouthSaturday
31WycombeOxfordSaturday
32Bradford C.Salford C.Saturday
33Bristol R.HartlepoolSaturday
34CarlisleCrawleySaturday
35ColchesterBarrowSaturday
36ExeterScunthorpeSaturday
37MansfieldWalsallSaturday
38Newport Co.HarrogateSaturday
39NorthamptonForest G.Saturday
40OldhamLeyton O.Saturday
41Port ValeSwindonSaturday
42StevenageSutton Utd.Saturday
43TranmereRochdaleSaturday
44Ayr Utd.MortonSaturday
45DunfermlineHamiltonSaturday
46InvernessQueen O’SthSaturday
47RaithArbroathSaturday
48AirdrieFalkirkSaturday
49AlloaQueens PkSaturday
