Week 28 Pool Fixture for Sat 15, Jan 2022

Week 28 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 15 January 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 28 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
READ ALSO: Week 27 Pool Fixture for Sat 8, Jan 2022
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Man Utd.
|LKO
|2
|Burnley
|Leicester
|Saturday
|3
|Liverpool
|Brentford
|Sunday
|4
|Newcastle
|Watford
|Saturday
|5
|Norwich
|Everton
|Saturday
|6
|Tottenham
|Arsenal
|Sunday
|7
|West Ham
|Leeds
|Sunday
|8
|Wolves
|Southampton
|Saturday
|9
|Barnsley
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|10
|Cardiff
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|11
|Derby
|Sheff Utd.
|Saturday
|12
|Fulham
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|13
|Huddersfield
|Swansea
|Saturday
|14
|Hull
|Stoke
|Sunday
|15
|Middlesbro
|Reading
|Saturday
|16
|Millwall
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|17
|Peterboro
|Coventry
|Saturday
|18
|Preston
|Birmingham
|Saturday
|19
|Q.P.R.
|West Brom
|Saturday
|20
|Accrington
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|21
|Wimbledon
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|22
|Bolton
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|23
|Cheltenham
|Charlton
|Saturday
|24
|Crewe
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|25
|Doncaster
|Wigan
|Saturday
|26
|Fleetwood
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|27
|Gillingham
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|28
|Lincoln
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|29
|Portsmouth
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|30
|Sheff Wed.
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|31
|Wycombe
|Oxford
|Saturday
|32
|Bradford C.
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|33
|Bristol R.
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|34
|Carlisle
|Crawley
|Saturday
|35
|Colchester
|Barrow
|Saturday
|36
|Exeter
|Scunthorpe
|Saturday
|37
|Mansfield
|Walsall
|Saturday
|38
|Newport Co.
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|39
|Northampton
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|40
|Oldham
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|41
|Port Vale
|Swindon
|Saturday
|42
|Stevenage
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|43
|Tranmere
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|44
|Ayr Utd.
|Morton
|Saturday
|45
|Dunfermline
|Hamilton
|Saturday
|46
|Inverness
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|47
|Raith
|Arbroath
|Saturday
|48
|Airdrie
|Falkirk
|Saturday
|49
|Alloa
|Queens Pk
|Saturday
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.