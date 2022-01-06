Week 28 Pool Fixture for Sat 15, Jan 2022

January 6, 2022 165

Week 28 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 15 January 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 28 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Pool Fixture Status 1 Aston V. Man Utd. LKO 2 Burnley Leicester Saturday 3 Liverpool Brentford Sunday 4 Newcastle Watford Saturday 5 Norwich Everton Saturday 6 Tottenham Arsenal Sunday 7 West Ham Leeds Sunday 8 Wolves Southampton Saturday 9 Barnsley Blackpool Saturday 10 Cardiff Blackburn Saturday 11 Derby Sheff Utd. Saturday 12 Fulham Bristol C. Saturday 13 Huddersfield Swansea Saturday 14 Hull Stoke Sunday 15 Middlesbro Reading Saturday 16 Millwall Nott’m For. Saturday 17 Peterboro Coventry Saturday 18 Preston Birmingham Saturday 19 Q.P.R. West Brom Saturday 20 Accrington Sunderland Saturday 21 Wimbledon Morecambe Saturday 22 Bolton Ipswich Saturday 23 Cheltenham Charlton Saturday 24 Crewe Shrewsbury Saturday 25 Doncaster Wigan Saturday 26 Fleetwood Rotherham Saturday 27 Gillingham Burton A. Saturday 28 Lincoln Cambridge U. Saturday 29 Portsmouth Milton K.D. Saturday 30 Sheff Wed. Plymouth Saturday 31 Wycombe Oxford Saturday 32 Bradford C. Salford C. Saturday 33 Bristol R. Hartlepool Saturday 34 Carlisle Crawley Saturday 35 Colchester Barrow Saturday 36 Exeter Scunthorpe Saturday 37 Mansfield Walsall Saturday 38 Newport Co. Harrogate Saturday 39 Northampton Forest G. Saturday 40 Oldham Leyton O. Saturday 41 Port Vale Swindon Saturday 42 Stevenage Sutton Utd. Saturday 43 Tranmere Rochdale Saturday 44 Ayr Utd. Morton Saturday 45 Dunfermline Hamilton Saturday 46 Inverness Queen O’Sth Saturday 47 Raith Arbroath Saturday 48 Airdrie Falkirk Saturday 49 Alloa Queens Pk Saturday