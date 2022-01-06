Week 27 Pool Fixture for Sat 8, Jan 2022

January 6, 2022 165

Week 27 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 8 January 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 27 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Pool Fixture Status 1 Barnsley Barrow Saturday 2 Birmingham Plymouth LKO 3 Boreham W. Wimbledon Saturday 4 Cardiff Preston Sunday 5 Charlton Norwich Sunday 6 Chelsea Chesterfield LKO 7 Hull Everton LKO 8 Kidderminster Reading Saturday 9 Leicester Watford Saturday 10 Liverpool Shrewsbury Sunday 11 Luton Harrogate Sunday 12 Newcastle Cambridge U. Saturday 13 Nott’m For. Arsenal Sunday 14 Peterboro Bristol R. Saturday 15 Port Vale Brentford Saturday 16 Q.P.R. Rotherham Saturday 17 Stoke Leyton O. Sunday 18 Swansea Southampton LKO 19 Tottenham Morecambe Sunday 20 West Brom Brighton Saturday 21 West Ham Leeds Sunday 22 Wigan Blackburn Saturday 23 Wolves Sheff Utd. Sunday 24 Yeovil Bournemouth LKO 25 Accrington Milton K.D. Saturday 26 Cheltenham Burton A. Saturday 27 Doncaster Fleetwood Saturday 28 Lincoln Oxford Saturday 29 Colchester Rochdale Saturday 30 Newport Co. Salford C. Saturday 31 Northampton Crawley Saturday 32 Oldham Sutton Utd. Saturday 33 Stevenage Walsall Saturday 34 Tranmere Scunthorpe Saturday 35 Weymouth Southend Saturday 36 Ayr Utd. Arbroath Saturday 37 Hamilton Partick Saturday 38 Inverness Raith Saturday 39 Morton Dunfermline Saturday 40 Queen O’Sth Kilmarnock Saturday 41 Airdrie East Fife Saturday 42 Clyde C. Rangers Saturday 43 Falkirk Dumbarton Saturday 44 Montrose Alloa Saturday 45 Queens Pk Peterhead Saturday 46 Albion R. Stenhsemuir Saturday 47 Cowdenbeath Annan Saturday 48 Forfar Stranraer Saturday 49 Stirling A. K. Hearts Saturday