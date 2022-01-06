fbpx

Week 27 Pool Fixture for Sat 8, Jan 2022

January 6, 20220165
WEEK 24 Pool Fixtures

Week 27 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 8 January 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 27 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Pool FixtureStatus
1BarnsleyBarrowSaturday
2BirminghamPlymouthLKO
3Boreham W.WimbledonSaturday
4CardiffPrestonSunday
5CharltonNorwichSunday
6ChelseaChesterfieldLKO
7HullEvertonLKO
8KidderminsterReadingSaturday
9LeicesterWatfordSaturday
10LiverpoolShrewsburySunday
11LutonHarrogateSunday
12NewcastleCambridge U.Saturday
13Nott’m For.ArsenalSunday
14PeterboroBristol R.Saturday
15Port ValeBrentfordSaturday
16Q.P.R.RotherhamSaturday
17StokeLeyton O.Sunday
18SwanseaSouthamptonLKO
19TottenhamMorecambeSunday
20West BromBrightonSaturday
21West HamLeedsSunday
22WiganBlackburnSaturday
23WolvesSheff Utd.Sunday
24YeovilBournemouthLKO
25AccringtonMilton K.D.Saturday
26CheltenhamBurton A.Saturday
27DoncasterFleetwoodSaturday
28LincolnOxfordSaturday
29ColchesterRochdaleSaturday
30Newport Co.Salford C.Saturday
31NorthamptonCrawleySaturday
32OldhamSutton Utd.Saturday
33StevenageWalsallSaturday
34TranmereScunthorpeSaturday
35WeymouthSouthendSaturday
36Ayr Utd.ArbroathSaturday
37HamiltonPartickSaturday
38InvernessRaithSaturday
39MortonDunfermlineSaturday
40Queen O’SthKilmarnockSaturday
41AirdrieEast FifeSaturday
42ClydeC. RangersSaturday
43FalkirkDumbartonSaturday
44MontroseAlloaSaturday
45Queens PkPeterheadSaturday
46Albion R.StenhsemuirSaturday
47CowdenbeathAnnanSaturday
48ForfarStranraerSaturday
49Stirling A.K. HeartsSaturday
