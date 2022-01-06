Week 27 Pool Fixture for Sat 8, Jan 2022

Week 27 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 8 January 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 27 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Barnsley
|Barrow
|Saturday
|2
|Birmingham
|Plymouth
|LKO
|3
|Boreham W.
|Wimbledon
|Saturday
|4
|Cardiff
|Preston
|Sunday
|5
|Charlton
|Norwich
|Sunday
|6
|Chelsea
|Chesterfield
|LKO
|7
|Hull
|Everton
|LKO
|8
|Kidderminster
|Reading
|Saturday
|9
|Leicester
|Watford
|Saturday
|10
|Liverpool
|Shrewsbury
|Sunday
|11
|Luton
|Harrogate
|Sunday
|12
|Newcastle
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|13
|Nott’m For.
|Arsenal
|Sunday
|14
|Peterboro
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|15
|Port Vale
|Brentford
|Saturday
|16
|Q.P.R.
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|17
|Stoke
|Leyton O.
|Sunday
|18
|Swansea
|Southampton
|LKO
|19
|Tottenham
|Morecambe
|Sunday
|20
|West Brom
|Brighton
|Saturday
|21
|West Ham
|Leeds
|Sunday
|22
|Wigan
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|23
|Wolves
|Sheff Utd.
|Sunday
|24
|Yeovil
|Bournemouth
|LKO
|25
|Accrington
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|26
|Cheltenham
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|27
|Doncaster
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|28
|Lincoln
|Oxford
|Saturday
|29
|Colchester
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|30
|Newport Co.
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|31
|Northampton
|Crawley
|Saturday
|32
|Oldham
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|33
|Stevenage
|Walsall
|Saturday
|34
|Tranmere
|Scunthorpe
|Saturday
|35
|Weymouth
|Southend
|Saturday
|36
|Ayr Utd.
|Arbroath
|Saturday
|37
|Hamilton
|Partick
|Saturday
|38
|Inverness
|Raith
|Saturday
|39
|Morton
|Dunfermline
|Saturday
|40
|Queen O’Sth
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|41
|Airdrie
|East Fife
|Saturday
|42
|Clyde
|C. Rangers
|Saturday
|43
|Falkirk
|Dumbarton
|Saturday
|44
|Montrose
|Alloa
|Saturday
|45
|Queens Pk
|Peterhead
|Saturday
|46
|Albion R.
|Stenhsemuir
|Saturday
|47
|Cowdenbeath
|Annan
|Saturday
|48
|Forfar
|Stranraer
|Saturday
|49
|Stirling A.
|K. Hearts
|Saturday
