Week 26 Pool Fixture for Sat 1, Jan 2022

December 13, 20210106
Liverpool

Week 26 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 1 January 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 26 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1BrentfordAston V.Sunday
2ChelseaLiverpoolSunday
3Crystal P.West HamLKO
4EvertonBrightonSunday
5LeedsBurnleySunday
6LeicesterNorwichSaturday
7Man Utd.WolvesMonday
8SouthamptonNewcastleSunday
9WatfordTottenhamSaturday
10BirminghamQ.P.R.Sunday
11BlackburnHuddersfieldSunday
12BlackpoolHullSaturday
13BournemouthPeterboroMonday
14Bristol C.MillwallSunday
15CoventryLutonSaturday
16Nott’m For.BarnsleyMonday
17ReadingDerbyMonday
18StokePrestonMonday
19SwanseaFulhamMonday
20West BromCardiffSunday
21Burton A.CreweSaturday
22CharltonWycombeSaturday
23IpswichLincolnSaturday
24Milton K.D.GillinghamSaturday
25MorecambeDoncasterSunday
26OxfordCheltenhamSaturday
27PlymouthWimbledonSaturday
28RotherhamBoltonSaturday
29ShrewsburySheff Wed.Sunday
30SunderlandFleetwoodSunday
31WiganAccringtonSaturday
32BarrowBradford C.Saturday
33CrawleyColchesterSaturday
34Forest G.StevenageSaturday
35HarrogatePort ValeSaturday
36HartlepoolOldhamSaturday
37Leyton O.Bristol R.Saturday
38RochdaleMansfieldSaturday
39Salford C.TranmereSaturday
40ScunthorpeCarlisleSaturday
41Sutton Utd.ExeterSaturday
42SwindonNorthamptonSaturday
43WalsallNewport Co.Saturday
44CelticRangersSunday
45DundeeDundee Utd.Sunday
46HibernianHeartsMonday
47LivingstonSt JohnstoneSunday
48Ross CountyAberdeenSunday
49St MirrenMotherwellSunday
