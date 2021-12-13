Week 26 Pool Fixture for Sat 1, Jan 2022

Week 26 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 1 January 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 26 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
READ ALSO: Week 25 Pool Fixture for Sat 25, Dec 2021
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Brentford
|Aston V.
|Sunday
|2
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|Sunday
|3
|Crystal P.
|West Ham
|LKO
|4
|Everton
|Brighton
|Sunday
|5
|Leeds
|Burnley
|Sunday
|6
|Leicester
|Norwich
|Saturday
|7
|Man Utd.
|Wolves
|Monday
|8
|Southampton
|Newcastle
|Sunday
|9
|Watford
|Tottenham
|Saturday
|10
|Birmingham
|Q.P.R.
|Sunday
|11
|Blackburn
|Huddersfield
|Sunday
|12
|Blackpool
|Hull
|Saturday
|13
|Bournemouth
|Peterboro
|Monday
|14
|Bristol C.
|Millwall
|Sunday
|15
|Coventry
|Luton
|Saturday
|16
|Nott’m For.
|Barnsley
|Monday
|17
|Reading
|Derby
|Monday
|18
|Stoke
|Preston
|Monday
|19
|Swansea
|Fulham
|Monday
|20
|West Brom
|Cardiff
|Sunday
|21
|Burton A.
|Crewe
|Saturday
|22
|Charlton
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|23
|Ipswich
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|24
|Milton K.D.
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|25
|Morecambe
|Doncaster
|Sunday
|26
|Oxford
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|27
|Plymouth
|Wimbledon
|Saturday
|28
|Rotherham
|Bolton
|Saturday
|29
|Shrewsbury
|Sheff Wed.
|Sunday
|30
|Sunderland
|Fleetwood
|Sunday
|31
|Wigan
|Accrington
|Saturday
|32
|Barrow
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|33
|Crawley
|Colchester
|Saturday
|34
|Forest G.
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|35
|Harrogate
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|36
|Hartlepool
|Oldham
|Saturday
|37
|Leyton O.
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|38
|Rochdale
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|39
|Salford C.
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|40
|Scunthorpe
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|41
|Sutton Utd.
|Exeter
|Saturday
|42
|Swindon
|Northampton
|Saturday
|43
|Walsall
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|44
|Celtic
|Rangers
|Sunday
|45
|Dundee
|Dundee Utd.
|Sunday
|46
|Hibernian
|Hearts
|Monday
|47
|Livingston
|St Johnstone
|Sunday
|48
|Ross County
|Aberdeen
|Sunday
|49
|St Mirren
|Motherwell
|Sunday
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.