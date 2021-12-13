Week 26 Pool Fixture for Sat 1, Jan 2022

December 13, 2021 106

Week 26 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 1 January 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 26 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 25 Pool Fixture for Sat 25, Dec 2021

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Brentford Aston V. Sunday 2 Chelsea Liverpool Sunday 3 Crystal P. West Ham LKO 4 Everton Brighton Sunday 5 Leeds Burnley Sunday 6 Leicester Norwich Saturday 7 Man Utd. Wolves Monday 8 Southampton Newcastle Sunday 9 Watford Tottenham Saturday 10 Birmingham Q.P.R. Sunday 11 Blackburn Huddersfield Sunday 12 Blackpool Hull Saturday 13 Bournemouth Peterboro Monday 14 Bristol C. Millwall Sunday 15 Coventry Luton Saturday 16 Nott’m For. Barnsley Monday 17 Reading Derby Monday 18 Stoke Preston Monday 19 Swansea Fulham Monday 20 West Brom Cardiff Sunday 21 Burton A. Crewe Saturday 22 Charlton Wycombe Saturday 23 Ipswich Lincoln Saturday 24 Milton K.D. Gillingham Saturday 25 Morecambe Doncaster Sunday 26 Oxford Cheltenham Saturday 27 Plymouth Wimbledon Saturday 28 Rotherham Bolton Saturday 29 Shrewsbury Sheff Wed. Sunday 30 Sunderland Fleetwood Sunday 31 Wigan Accrington Saturday 32 Barrow Bradford C. Saturday 33 Crawley Colchester Saturday 34 Forest G. Stevenage Saturday 35 Harrogate Port Vale Saturday 36 Hartlepool Oldham Saturday 37 Leyton O. Bristol R. Saturday 38 Rochdale Mansfield Saturday 39 Salford C. Tranmere Saturday 40 Scunthorpe Carlisle Saturday 41 Sutton Utd. Exeter Saturday 42 Swindon Northampton Saturday 43 Walsall Newport Co. Saturday 44 Celtic Rangers Sunday 45 Dundee Dundee Utd. Sunday 46 Hibernian Hearts Monday 47 Livingston St Johnstone Sunday 48 Ross County Aberdeen Sunday 49 St Mirren Motherwell Sunday