fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

Week 25 Pool Fixture for Sat 25, Dec 2021

December 7, 2021084
WEEK 24 Pool Fixtures

Week 25 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 25 December 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 25 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 24 Pool Fixture for Sat 18, Dec 2021

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Related tags :

About Author

Week 25 Pool Fixture for Sat 25, Dec 2021
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Neymar SPORTS
September 21, 20190254

Brazil Lists Neymar, Firmino against Super Eagles in October Friendly

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Brazil national team coach Tite has announced a 23-man team for the upcoming games against West African giants, Lions of Senegal and Super Eagles of Nigeria
Read More
September 24, 20130187

Bike-A-Thon Race: First One Ever In Nigeria Kicks Off In Lagos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Rotary international in Nigeria has finalized plans to host the nation’s first ever Bike-A-Thon ride on  Saturday October 19, 2013 as part of programmes to
Read More
September 19, 20140191

Govt Officials Plead For Renewal Of Keshi’s Contract

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The  controversy surrounding Keshi’s undecided contract has taken another twist as reports surfaced that some very powerful government officials are pleadin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.