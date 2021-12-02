Week 24 Pool Fixture for Sat 18, Dec 2021

December 2, 2021 33

Week 24 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 18 December 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 24 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49