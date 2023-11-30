Week 23 Pool Fixtures for Sat 9 Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024

WEEK: 23; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 09-December-2023
Pool FixtureStatus
1Aston V.ArsenalLKO
2BrightonBurnleySaturday
3EvertonChelseaSunday
4FulhamWest HamSunday
5LutonMan CitySunday
6Man Utd.BournemouthSaturday
7Sheff Utd.BrentfordSaturday
8TottenhamNewcastleSunday
9WolvesNott’m For.Saturday
10CardiffMillwallSaturday
11HuddersfieldBristol C.Saturday
12LeicesterPlymouthSaturday
13MiddlesbroIpswichSaturday
14NorwichPrestonSaturday
15Q.P.R.HullSaturday
16RotherhamSwanseaSaturday
17StokeSheff Wed.Saturday
18WatfordSouthamptonSaturday
19BlackpoolCarlisleSaturday
20Bristol R.CheltenhamSaturday
21Burton A.StevenageSaturday
22CharltonCambridge U.Saturday
23ExeterPort ValeSaturday
24Leyton O.DerbySaturday
25NorthamptonFleetwoodSaturday
26PeterboroOxford Utd.Saturday
27ReadingBarnsleySaturday
28WiganLincolnSaturday
29WycombeShrewsburySaturday
30AccringtonDoncasterSaturday
31A.WimbledonSwindonSaturday
32BarrowGillinghamSaturday
33Bradford C.Salford C.Saturday
34ColchesterCrawleySaturday
35Forest G.WrexhamSaturday
36GrimsbyCreweSaturday
37MansfieldMilton K.D.Saturday
38MorecambeStockportSaturday
39Notts Co.WalsallSaturday
40Sutton Utd.HarrogateSaturday
41TranmereNewport Co.Saturday
42AberdeenHeartsSaturday
43KilmarnockCelticSunday
44LivingstonHibernianSaturday
45MotherwellSt. J’StoneSaturday
46RangersDundeeSaturday
47St. MirrenRoss CountySaturday
48AirdrieDunfermlineSaturday
49ArbroathMortonSaturday

