Week 23 Pool Fixtures for Sat 9 Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 23 Pool Fixtures 2023 | Live Scores Pool Fixtures and Results
Week 23 Fixtures for Sat 9, Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024 Pool Fixture
|WEEK: 23; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 09-December-2023
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Arsenal
|LKO
|2
|Brighton
|Burnley
|Saturday
|3
|Everton
|Chelsea
|Sunday
|4
|Fulham
|West Ham
|Sunday
|5
|Luton
|Man City
|Sunday
|6
|Man Utd.
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|7
|Sheff Utd.
|Brentford
|Saturday
|8
|Tottenham
|Newcastle
|Sunday
|9
|Wolves
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|10
|Cardiff
|Millwall
|Saturday
|11
|Huddersfield
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|12
|Leicester
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|13
|Middlesbro
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|14
|Norwich
|Preston
|Saturday
|15
|Q.P.R.
|Hull
|Saturday
|16
|Rotherham
|Swansea
|Saturday
|17
|Stoke
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|18
|Watford
|Southampton
|Saturday
|19
|Blackpool
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|20
|Bristol R.
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|21
|Burton A.
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|22
|Charlton
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|23
|Exeter
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|24
|Leyton O.
|Derby
|Saturday
|25
|Northampton
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|26
|Peterboro
|Oxford Utd.
|Saturday
|27
|Reading
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|28
|Wigan
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|29
|Wycombe
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|30
|Accrington
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|31
|A.Wimbledon
|Swindon
|Saturday
|32
|Barrow
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|33
|Bradford C.
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|34
|Colchester
|Crawley
|Saturday
|35
|Forest G.
|Wrexham
|Saturday
|36
|Grimsby
|Crewe
|Saturday
|37
|Mansfield
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|38
|Morecambe
|Stockport
|Saturday
|39
|Notts Co.
|Walsall
|Saturday
|40
|Sutton Utd.
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|41
|Tranmere
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|42
|Aberdeen
|Hearts
|Saturday
|43
|Kilmarnock
|Celtic
|Sunday
|44
|Livingston
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|45
|Motherwell
|St. J’Stone
|Saturday
|46
|Rangers
|Dundee
|Saturday
|47
|St. Mirren
|Ross County
|Saturday
|48
|Airdrie
|Dunfermline
|Saturday
|49
|Arbroath
|Morton
|Saturday