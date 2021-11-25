fbpx

Week 23 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, Dec 2021

November 25, 2021080
Chelsea Secures Narrow Win Against Brentford, Moves To Top Of Premier League

Week 23 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 11 December 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 23 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 22 Pool Fixture for Sat 4, Dec 2021

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
