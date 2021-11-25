Week 23 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, Dec 2021

November 25, 2021 80

Week 23 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 11 December 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 23 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 22 Pool Fixture for Sat 4, Dec 2021

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49