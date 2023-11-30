Week 22 Pool Result for Sat 2 Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 22 Pool Result 2023 | Pool Result and Fixtures This Week

Week 22 Result for Sat 2, Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024 Pool Results

Week 22 pool result 2023: Now you can find the pool result, pool results, poolresult, pool result today, pool result today saturday, this week pool result, pool result for this week, uk pool result, aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, live score pool result and fixtures, pool fixtures, pools panel results and pool result this week.

Week: 22 – Season: UK 2023/2024 – Date: 02-December-2023
Pool ResultHTFTStatus
1ArsenalWolves-:--:-Saturday
2BournemouthAston V.-:--:-Sunday
3BrentfordLuton-:--:-Saturday
4BurnleySheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
5ChelseaBrighton-:--:-Sunday
6LiverpoolFulham-:--:-Sunday
7Man CityTottenham-:--:-Sunday
8NewcastleMan Utd.-:--:-LKO
9Nott’m For.Everton-:--:-LKO
10West HamCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
11BirminghamRotherham-:--:-Saturday
12Bristol C.Norwich-:--:-Sunday
13HullWatford-:--:-Saturday
14IpswichCoventry-:--:-Saturday
15LeedsMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
16MillwallSunderland-:--:-Saturday
17PlymouthStoke-:--:-Saturday
18Sheff Wed.Blackburn-:--:-Saturday
19SouthamptonCardiff-:--:-Saturday
20SwanseaHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
21NorthamptonPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
22AldershotStockport-:--:-Sunday
23BlackpoolForest G.-:--:-Saturday
24BoltonHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
25Cambridge U.Fleetwood-:--:-Saturday
26ChesterfieldLeyton O.-:--:-Sunday
27CreweBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
28EastleighReading-:--:-Sunday
29GillinghamCharlton-:--:-Saturday
30MaidstoneBarrow-:--:-Saturday
31Newport Co.Barnet-:--:-Saturday
32Oxford Utd.Grimsby-:--:-Saturday
33PeterboroDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
34StevenagePort Vale-:--:-Saturday
35Sutton Utd.Barnsley-:--:-Saturday
36WrexhamYeovil-:--:-Sunday
37WycombeMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
38HibernianAberdeen-:--:-Sunday
39KilmarnockHearts-:--:-Saturday
40LivingstonRoss County-:--:-Saturday
41MotherwellDundee-:--:-Saturday
42RangersSt. Mirren-:--:-Sunday
43St. J’StoneCeltic-:--:-Sunday
44Ayr Utd.Arbroath-:--:-Saturday
45DunfermlineQueen’s Pk-:--:-Saturday
46InvernessRaith-:--:-Saturday
47MortonDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
48PartickAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
49HamiltonQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here