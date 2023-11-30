Week 22 Pool Result for Sat 2 Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 22 Pool Result 2023 | Pool Result and Fixtures This Week
Week 22 Result for Sat 2, Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024 Pool Results
|Week: 22 – Season: UK 2023/2024 – Date: 02-December-2023
|№
|Pool Result
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Wolves
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|2
|Bournemouth
|Aston V.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|3
|Brentford
|Luton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|4
|Burnley
|Sheff Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|5
|Chelsea
|Brighton
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|6
|Liverpool
|Fulham
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|7
|Man City
|Tottenham
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|8
|Newcastle
|Man Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|9
|Nott’m For.
|Everton
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|10
|West Ham
|Crystal P.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|11
|Birmingham
|Rotherham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|12
|Bristol C.
|Norwich
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|13
|Hull
|Watford
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|14
|Ipswich
|Coventry
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|15
|Leeds
|Middlesbro
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|16
|Millwall
|Sunderland
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|17
|Plymouth
|Stoke
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|18
|Sheff Wed.
|Blackburn
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|19
|Southampton
|Cardiff
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|20
|Swansea
|Huddersfield
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|21
|Northampton
|Portsmouth
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|22
|Aldershot
|Stockport
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|23
|Blackpool
|Forest G.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|24
|Bolton
|Harrogate
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|25
|Cambridge U.
|Fleetwood
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|26
|Chesterfield
|Leyton O.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|27
|Crewe
|Bristol R.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|28
|Eastleigh
|Reading
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|29
|Gillingham
|Charlton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|30
|Maidstone
|Barrow
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|31
|Newport Co.
|Barnet
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|32
|Oxford Utd.
|Grimsby
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|33
|Peterboro
|Doncaster
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|34
|Stevenage
|Port Vale
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|35
|Sutton Utd.
|Barnsley
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|36
|Wrexham
|Yeovil
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|37
|Wycombe
|Morecambe
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|38
|Hibernian
|Aberdeen
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|39
|Kilmarnock
|Hearts
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|40
|Livingston
|Ross County
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|41
|Motherwell
|Dundee
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|42
|Rangers
|St. Mirren
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|43
|St. J’Stone
|Celtic
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|44
|Ayr Utd.
|Arbroath
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|45
|Dunfermline
|Queen’s Pk
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|46
|Inverness
|Raith
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|47
|Morton
|Dundee Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|48
|Partick
|Airdrie
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|49
|Hamilton
|Queen O’Sth
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday