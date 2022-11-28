Week 22 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Dec 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 22 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 December 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season
Week 22 Pool Result 2022
Now you can find Week 22 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 22 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
WEEK: 22; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 3-December-2022
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Sunderland
|Millwall
|Saturday
|2
|Accrington
|Oxford Utd.
|Saturday
|3
|Derby
|Sheff Wed.
|EKO
|4
|Forest G.
|Cambridge U.
|EKO
|5
|Milton K.D.
|Burton A.
|EKO
|6
|Shrewsbury
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|7
|Wycombe
|Portsmouth
|Sunday
|8
|A.Wimbledon
|Grimsby
|EKO
|9
|Carlisle
|Sutton Utd.
|EKO
|10
|Crawley
|Swindon
|Saturday
|11
|Gillingham
|Salford C.
|EKO
|12
|Hartlepool
|Stockport
|Saturday
|13
|Leyton O.
|Bradford C.
|EKO
|14
|Mansfield
|Colchester
|Saturday
|15
|Northampton
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|16
|Rochdale
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|17
|Arbroath
|Morton
|Saturday
|18
|Ayr Utd.
|Raith
|Saturday
|19
|C. Rangers
|Partick
|Saturday
|20
|Inverness
|Dundee
|Saturday
|21
|Queens Pk
|Hamilton
|Saturday
|22
|Clyde
|Edinburgh C.
|Saturday
|23
|Dunfermline
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|24
|Falkirk
|Airdrie
|Saturday
|25
|K. Hearts
|Peterhead
|Saturday
|26
|Montrose
|Alloa
|Saturday
|27
|Bonnyrigg RA
|Dumbarton
|Saturday
|28
|East Fife
|Annan
|Saturday
|29
|Elgin
|Stenhsemuir
|Saturday
|30
|Forfar
|Albion R.
|Saturday
|31
|Stranraer
|Stirling A.
|Saturday
|32
|Barnet
|Wealdstone
|EKO
|33
|Bromley
|Yeovil
|EKO
|34
|Dagenham
|Torquay
|EKO
|35
|Eastleigh
|Boreham W.
|EKO
|36
|Gateshead
|Aldershot
|EKO
|37
|Halifax
|Chesterfield
|EKO
|38
|Maidenhead
|Dorking W.
|EKO
|39
|Scunthorpe
|Notts Co.
|EKO
|40
|Solihull M.
|Oldham
|EKO
|41
|Southend
|Altrincham
|EKO
|42
|Woking
|Maidstone
|EKO
|43
|York
|Wrexham
|EKO
|44
|Arsenal W.
|Everton W.
|EKO
|45
|Leicester W.
|Chelsea W.
|Saturday
|46
|Liverpool W.
|West Ham W.
|Sunday
|47
|Man City W.
|Brighton W.
|Sunday
|48
|Man Utd W.
|Aston V. W.
|EKO
|49
|Reading W.
|Tottenham W.
|Sunday