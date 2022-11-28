Week 22 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Dec 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 22 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 December 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 22 Pool Result 2022

Now you can find Week 22 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 22 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

WEEK: 22; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 3-December-2022

№ Pool Fixture Status 1 Sunderland Millwall Saturday 2 Accrington Oxford Utd. Saturday 3 Derby Sheff Wed. EKO 4 Forest G. Cambridge U. EKO 5 Milton K.D. Burton A. EKO 6 Shrewsbury Lincoln Saturday 7 Wycombe Portsmouth Sunday 8 A.Wimbledon Grimsby EKO 9 Carlisle Sutton Utd. EKO 10 Crawley Swindon Saturday 11 Gillingham Salford C. EKO 12 Hartlepool Stockport Saturday 13 Leyton O. Bradford C. EKO 14 Mansfield Colchester Saturday 15 Northampton Tranmere Saturday 16 Rochdale Harrogate Saturday 17 Arbroath Morton Saturday 18 Ayr Utd. Raith Saturday 19 C. Rangers Partick Saturday 20 Inverness Dundee Saturday 21 Queens Pk Hamilton Saturday 22 Clyde Edinburgh C. Saturday 23 Dunfermline Queen O’Sth Saturday 24 Falkirk Airdrie Saturday 25 K. Hearts Peterhead Saturday 26 Montrose Alloa Saturday 27 Bonnyrigg RA Dumbarton Saturday 28 East Fife Annan Saturday 29 Elgin Stenhsemuir Saturday 30 Forfar Albion R. Saturday 31 Stranraer Stirling A. Saturday 32 Barnet Wealdstone EKO 33 Bromley Yeovil EKO 34 Dagenham Torquay EKO 35 Eastleigh Boreham W. EKO 36 Gateshead Aldershot EKO 37 Halifax Chesterfield EKO 38 Maidenhead Dorking W. EKO 39 Scunthorpe Notts Co. EKO 40 Solihull M. Oldham EKO 41 Southend Altrincham EKO 42 Woking Maidstone EKO 43 York Wrexham EKO 44 Arsenal W. Everton W. EKO 45 Leicester W. Chelsea W. Saturday 46 Liverpool W. West Ham W. Sunday 47 Man City W. Brighton W. Sunday 48 Man Utd W. Aston V. W. EKO 49 Reading W. Tottenham W. Sunday