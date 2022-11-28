Week 22 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Dec 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 15 Pool Fixtures 2022, Week 15 Pool Result 2022, Pool Fixture Week 15, Pools Result Week 15 football pool result on Bizwatchnigeria

Week 22 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 December 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 22 Pool Result 2022

Now you can find Week 22 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 22 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

WEEK: 22;   SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 3-December-2022

Pool FixtureStatus
1SunderlandMillwallSaturday
2AccringtonOxford Utd.Saturday
3DerbySheff Wed.EKO
4Forest G.Cambridge U.EKO
5Milton K.D.Burton A.EKO
6ShrewsburyLincolnSaturday
7WycombePortsmouthSunday
8A.WimbledonGrimsbyEKO
9CarlisleSutton Utd.EKO
10CrawleySwindonSaturday
11GillinghamSalford C.EKO
12HartlepoolStockportSaturday
13Leyton O.Bradford C.EKO
14MansfieldColchesterSaturday
15NorthamptonTranmereSaturday
16RochdaleHarrogateSaturday
17ArbroathMortonSaturday
18Ayr Utd.RaithSaturday
19C. RangersPartickSaturday
20InvernessDundeeSaturday
21Queens PkHamiltonSaturday
22ClydeEdinburgh C.Saturday
23DunfermlineQueen O’SthSaturday
24FalkirkAirdrieSaturday
25K. HeartsPeterheadSaturday
26MontroseAlloaSaturday
27Bonnyrigg RADumbartonSaturday
28East FifeAnnanSaturday
29ElginStenhsemuirSaturday
30ForfarAlbion R.Saturday
31StranraerStirling A.Saturday
32BarnetWealdstoneEKO
33BromleyYeovilEKO
34DagenhamTorquayEKO
35EastleighBoreham W.EKO
36GatesheadAldershotEKO
37HalifaxChesterfieldEKO
38MaidenheadDorking W.EKO
39ScunthorpeNotts Co.EKO
40Solihull M.OldhamEKO
41SouthendAltrinchamEKO
42WokingMaidstoneEKO
43YorkWrexhamEKO
44Arsenal W.Everton W.EKO
45Leicester W.Chelsea W.Saturday
46Liverpool W.West Ham W.Sunday
47Man City W.Brighton W.Sunday
48Man Utd W.Aston V. W.EKO
49Reading W.Tottenham W.Sunday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply