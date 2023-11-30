Week 22 Pool Fixtures for Sat 2 Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024

WEEK: 22; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 02-December-2023
Pool FixtureStatus
1ArsenalWolvesSaturday
2BournemouthAston V.Sunday
3BrentfordLutonSaturday
4BurnleySheff Utd.Saturday
5ChelseaBrightonSunday
6LiverpoolFulhamSunday
7Man CityTottenhamSunday
8NewcastleMan Utd.LKO
9Nott’m For.EvertonLKO
10West HamCrystal P.Sunday
11BirminghamRotherhamSaturday
12Bristol C.NorwichSunday
13HullWatfordSaturday
14IpswichCoventrySaturday
15LeedsMiddlesbroSaturday
16MillwallSunderlandSaturday
17PlymouthStokeSaturday
18Sheff Wed.BlackburnSaturday
19SouthamptonCardiffSaturday
20SwanseaHuddersfieldSaturday
21NorthamptonPortsmouthSaturday
22AldershotStockportSunday
23BlackpoolForest G.Saturday
24BoltonHarrogateSaturday
25Cambridge U.FleetwoodSaturday
26ChesterfieldLeyton O.Sunday
27CreweBristol R.Saturday
28EastleighReadingSunday
29GillinghamCharltonSaturday
30MaidstoneBarrowSaturday
31Newport Co.BarnetSaturday
32Oxford Utd.GrimsbySaturday
33PeterboroDoncasterSaturday
34StevenagePort ValeSaturday
35Sutton Utd.BarnsleySaturday
36WrexhamYeovilSunday
37WycombeMorecambeSaturday
38HibernianAberdeenSunday
39KilmarnockHeartsSaturday
40LivingstonRoss CountySaturday
41MotherwellDundeeSaturday
42RangersSt. MirrenSunday
43St. J’StoneCelticSunday
44Ayr Utd.ArbroathSaturday
45DunfermlineQueen’s PkSaturday
46InvernessRaithSaturday
47MortonDundee Utd.Saturday
48PartickAirdrieSaturday
49HamiltonQueen O’SthSaturday

