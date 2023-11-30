Week 22 Pool Fixtures for Sat 2 Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 22 Pool Fixtures 2023 | Live Scores Pool Fixtures and Results
Week 22 Fixtures for Sat 2, Dec 2023 – UK 2023/2024 Pool Fixture
|WEEK: 22; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 02-December-2023
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Wolves
|Saturday
|2
|Bournemouth
|Aston V.
|Sunday
|3
|Brentford
|Luton
|Saturday
|4
|Burnley
|Sheff Utd.
|Saturday
|5
|Chelsea
|Brighton
|Sunday
|6
|Liverpool
|Fulham
|Sunday
|7
|Man City
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|8
|Newcastle
|Man Utd.
|LKO
|9
|Nott’m For.
|Everton
|LKO
|10
|West Ham
|Crystal P.
|Sunday
|11
|Birmingham
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|12
|Bristol C.
|Norwich
|Sunday
|13
|Hull
|Watford
|Saturday
|14
|Ipswich
|Coventry
|Saturday
|15
|Leeds
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|16
|Millwall
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|17
|Plymouth
|Stoke
|Saturday
|18
|Sheff Wed.
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|19
|Southampton
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|20
|Swansea
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|21
|Northampton
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|22
|Aldershot
|Stockport
|Sunday
|23
|Blackpool
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|24
|Bolton
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|25
|Cambridge U.
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|26
|Chesterfield
|Leyton O.
|Sunday
|27
|Crewe
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|28
|Eastleigh
|Reading
|Sunday
|29
|Gillingham
|Charlton
|Saturday
|30
|Maidstone
|Barrow
|Saturday
|31
|Newport Co.
|Barnet
|Saturday
|32
|Oxford Utd.
|Grimsby
|Saturday
|33
|Peterboro
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|34
|Stevenage
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|35
|Sutton Utd.
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|36
|Wrexham
|Yeovil
|Sunday
|37
|Wycombe
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|38
|Hibernian
|Aberdeen
|Sunday
|39
|Kilmarnock
|Hearts
|Saturday
|40
|Livingston
|Ross County
|Saturday
|41
|Motherwell
|Dundee
|Saturday
|42
|Rangers
|St. Mirren
|Sunday
|43
|St. J’Stone
|Celtic
|Sunday
|44
|Ayr Utd.
|Arbroath
|Saturday
|45
|Dunfermline
|Queen’s Pk
|Saturday
|46
|Inverness
|Raith
|Saturday
|47
|Morton
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|48
|Partick
|Airdrie
|Saturday
|49
|Hamilton
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday