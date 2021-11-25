fbpx

Week 21 Pool Fixture for Sat 27, Nov 2021

November 25, 2021090
WEEK 17 Pool Fixtures

Week 21 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 27 November 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 21 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1BrentfordEvertonSunday
2BrightonLeedsLKO
3BurnleyTottenhamSunday
4ChelseaMan Utd.Sunday
5Crystal P.Aston V.Saturday
6LeicesterWatfordSunday
7LiverpoolSouthamptonSaturday
8Man CityWest HamSunday
9NorwichWolvesSaturday
10BirminghamBlackpoolSaturday
11BournemouthCoventrySaturday
12HuddersfieldMiddlesbroSaturday
13HullMillwallSaturday
14LutonCardiffSaturday
15PeterboroBarnsleySaturday
16Sheff Utd.Bristol C.Sunday
17StokeBlackburnSaturday
18SwanseaReadingSaturday
19WimbledonFleetwoodSaturday
20BoltonCheltenhamSaturday
21Burton A.DoncasterSaturday
22Cambridge U.SunderlandSaturday
23GillinghamPortsmouthSaturday
24IpswichCreweSunday
25LincolnAccringtonSaturday
26MorecambeMilton K.D.Saturday
27OxfordRotherhamSaturday
28PlymouthWiganSaturday
29Sheff Wed.WycombeSaturday
30ShrewsburyCharltonSaturday
31CarlisleWalsallSaturday
32CrawleyMansfieldSaturday
33Forest G.Bristol R.Saturday
34NorthamptonLeyton O.Saturday
35Port ValeHartlepoolSaturday
36RochdaleExeterSaturday
37Salford C.OldhamSaturday
38ScunthorpeBradford C.Saturday
39Sutton Utd.BarrowSaturday
40SwindonHarrogateSaturday
41TranmereStevenageSaturday
42CelticAberdeenSunday
43DundeeMotherwellSaturday
44HeartsSt MirrenSaturday
45LivingstonRangersSunday
46Ross CountyDundee Utd.Saturday
47St J’StoneHibernianSaturday
48ArbroathForfarSaturday
49Ayr Utd.Albion R.Saturday
