Week 21 Pool Fixture for Sat 27, Nov 2021

November 25, 2021

Week 21 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 27 November 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 21 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Brentford Everton Sunday 2 Brighton Leeds LKO 3 Burnley Tottenham Sunday 4 Chelsea Man Utd. Sunday 5 Crystal P. Aston V. Saturday 6 Leicester Watford Sunday 7 Liverpool Southampton Saturday 8 Man City West Ham Sunday 9 Norwich Wolves Saturday 10 Birmingham Blackpool Saturday 11 Bournemouth Coventry Saturday 12 Huddersfield Middlesbro Saturday 13 Hull Millwall Saturday 14 Luton Cardiff Saturday 15 Peterboro Barnsley Saturday 16 Sheff Utd. Bristol C. Sunday 17 Stoke Blackburn Saturday 18 Swansea Reading Saturday 19 Wimbledon Fleetwood Saturday 20 Bolton Cheltenham Saturday 21 Burton A. Doncaster Saturday 22 Cambridge U. Sunderland Saturday 23 Gillingham Portsmouth Saturday 24 Ipswich Crewe Sunday 25 Lincoln Accrington Saturday 26 Morecambe Milton K.D. Saturday 27 Oxford Rotherham Saturday 28 Plymouth Wigan Saturday 29 Sheff Wed. Wycombe Saturday 30 Shrewsbury Charlton Saturday 31 Carlisle Walsall Saturday 32 Crawley Mansfield Saturday 33 Forest G. Bristol R. Saturday 34 Northampton Leyton O. Saturday 35 Port Vale Hartlepool Saturday 36 Rochdale Exeter Saturday 37 Salford C. Oldham Saturday 38 Scunthorpe Bradford C. Saturday 39 Sutton Utd. Barrow Saturday 40 Swindon Harrogate Saturday 41 Tranmere Stevenage Saturday 42 Celtic Aberdeen Sunday 43 Dundee Motherwell Saturday 44 Hearts St Mirren Saturday 45 Livingston Rangers Sunday 46 Ross County Dundee Utd. Saturday 47 St J’Stone Hibernian Saturday 48 Arbroath Forfar Saturday 49 Ayr Utd. Albion R. Saturday