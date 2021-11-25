Week 21 Pool Fixture for Sat 27, Nov 2021

Week 21 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 27 November 2021.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 21 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Brentford
|Everton
|Sunday
|2
|Brighton
|Leeds
|LKO
|3
|Burnley
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|4
|Chelsea
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|5
|Crystal P.
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|6
|Leicester
|Watford
|Sunday
|7
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|Saturday
|8
|Man City
|West Ham
|Sunday
|9
|Norwich
|Wolves
|Saturday
|10
|Birmingham
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|11
|Bournemouth
|Coventry
|Saturday
|12
|Huddersfield
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|13
|Hull
|Millwall
|Saturday
|14
|Luton
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|15
|Peterboro
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|16
|Sheff Utd.
|Bristol C.
|Sunday
|17
|Stoke
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|18
|Swansea
|Reading
|Saturday
|19
|Wimbledon
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|20
|Bolton
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|21
|Burton A.
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|22
|Cambridge U.
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|23
|Gillingham
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|24
|Ipswich
|Crewe
|Sunday
|25
|Lincoln
|Accrington
|Saturday
|26
|Morecambe
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|27
|Oxford
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|28
|Plymouth
|Wigan
|Saturday
|29
|Sheff Wed.
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|30
|Shrewsbury
|Charlton
|Saturday
|31
|Carlisle
|Walsall
|Saturday
|32
|Crawley
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|33
|Forest G.
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|34
|Northampton
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|35
|Port Vale
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|36
|Rochdale
|Exeter
|Saturday
|37
|Salford C.
|Oldham
|Saturday
|38
|Scunthorpe
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|39
|Sutton Utd.
|Barrow
|Saturday
|40
|Swindon
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|41
|Tranmere
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|42
|Celtic
|Aberdeen
|Sunday
|43
|Dundee
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|44
|Hearts
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|45
|Livingston
|Rangers
|Sunday
|46
|Ross County
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|47
|St J’Stone
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|48
|Arbroath
|Forfar
|Saturday
|49
|Ayr Utd.
|Albion R.
|Saturday
