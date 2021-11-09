fbpx

Week 20 Pool Fixture for Sat 20, Nov 2021

November 9, 20210126
WEEK 17 Pool Fixtures

Week 20 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 20 November 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 20 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 19 Pool Fixture for Sat 13, Nov 2021

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1.Arsenal VS NewcastleLKO
2.Barnsley VS TranmereSunday
3.Blackburn VS Doncaster
4.Blackpool VS West Brom
5.Boreham W. VS MillwallEKO
6.Brentford VS MiddlesbroLKO
7.Bristol C. VS PortsmouthSunday
8.Bristol R. VS Sheff Utd
9.Burnley VS Milton K.D
10.Chelsea VS MorecambeSunday
11.Cheltenham VS MansfieldSunday
12.Chorley VS DerbyEKO
13.Crawley VS LeedsSunday
14.Everton VS RotherhamEKO
15.Exeter VS Sheff Wed
16.Huddersfield VS PlymouthLKO
17.Luton VS ReadingEKO
18.Man City VS BirminghamSunday
19.Man Utd. VS WatfordLKO
20.Marine VS TottenhamSunday
21.Newport Co. VS BrightonSunday
22.Norwich VS CoventryEKO
23.Nott’m For. VS CardiffEKO
24.Oldham VS Bournemouth
25.Q.P.R. VS Fulham
26.Southampton VS ShrewsburyLKO
27.Stevenage VS Swansea
28.Stoke VS Leicester
29.Wycombe VS Preston
30.GILLINGHAM VS Burton A
31.Ipswich VS Swindon
32.Lincoln VS PeterboroEKO
33.Wigan VS HullLKO
34.Cambridge U. VS Harrogate
35.Carlisle VS Leyton
36.Port Vale VS Grimsby
37.Salford C. VS Colchester
38.Scunthorpe VS Bradford
39.Southend VS Barrow
40.Aberdeen VS RangersSunday
41.Dundee Utd. VS St J’Stone
42.Kilmarnock VS Hamilton
43.Livingston VS Ross County
44.St Mirren VS Motherwell
45.Aldershot VS Barnet
46.Altrincham VS Sutton Utd
47.Bromley VS Chesterfield
48.Dover VS Weymouth
49.Eastleigh VS Notts Co.
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

