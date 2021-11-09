Week 20 Pool Fixture for Sat 20, Nov 2021

Week 20 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 20 November 2021.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 20 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1.
|Arsenal VS Newcastle
|LKO
|2.
|Barnsley VS Tranmere
|Sunday
|3.
|Blackburn VS Doncaster
|4.
|Blackpool VS West Brom
|5.
|Boreham W. VS Millwall
|EKO
|6.
|Brentford VS Middlesbro
|LKO
|7.
|Bristol C. VS Portsmouth
|Sunday
|8.
|Bristol R. VS Sheff Utd
|9.
|Burnley VS Milton K.D
|10.
|Chelsea VS Morecambe
|Sunday
|11.
|Cheltenham VS Mansfield
|Sunday
|12.
|Chorley VS Derby
|EKO
|13.
|Crawley VS Leeds
|Sunday
|14.
|Everton VS Rotherham
|EKO
|15.
|Exeter VS Sheff Wed
|16.
|Huddersfield VS Plymouth
|LKO
|17.
|Luton VS Reading
|EKO
|18.
|Man City VS Birmingham
|Sunday
|19.
|Man Utd. VS Watford
|LKO
|20.
|Marine VS Tottenham
|Sunday
|21.
|Newport Co. VS Brighton
|Sunday
|22.
|Norwich VS Coventry
|EKO
|23.
|Nott’m For. VS Cardiff
|EKO
|24.
|Oldham VS Bournemouth
|25.
|Q.P.R. VS Fulham
|26.
|Southampton VS Shrewsbury
|LKO
|27.
|Stevenage VS Swansea
|28.
|Stoke VS Leicester
|29.
|Wycombe VS Preston
|30.
|GILLINGHAM VS Burton A
|31.
|Ipswich VS Swindon
|32.
|Lincoln VS Peterboro
|EKO
|33.
|Wigan VS Hull
|LKO
|34.
|Cambridge U. VS Harrogate
|35.
|Carlisle VS Leyton
|36.
|Port Vale VS Grimsby
|37.
|Salford C. VS Colchester
|38.
|Scunthorpe VS Bradford
|39.
|Southend VS Barrow
|40.
|Aberdeen VS Rangers
|Sunday
|41.
|Dundee Utd. VS St J’Stone
|42.
|Kilmarnock VS Hamilton
|43.
|Livingston VS Ross County
|44.
|St Mirren VS Motherwell
|45.
|Aldershot VS Barnet
|46.
|Altrincham VS Sutton Utd
|47.
|Bromley VS Chesterfield
|48.
|Dover VS Weymouth
|49.
|Eastleigh VS Notts Co.
