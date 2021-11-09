Week 20 Pool Fixture for Sat 20, Nov 2021

November 9, 2021 126

Week 20 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 20 November 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 20 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1. Arsenal VS Newcastle LKO 2. Barnsley VS Tranmere Sunday 3. Blackburn VS Doncaster 4. Blackpool VS West Brom 5. Boreham W. VS Millwall EKO 6. Brentford VS Middlesbro LKO 7. Bristol C. VS Portsmouth Sunday 8. Bristol R. VS Sheff Utd 9. Burnley VS Milton K.D 10. Chelsea VS Morecambe Sunday 11. Cheltenham VS Mansfield Sunday 12. Chorley VS Derby EKO 13. Crawley VS Leeds Sunday 14. Everton VS Rotherham EKO 15. Exeter VS Sheff Wed 16. Huddersfield VS Plymouth LKO 17. Luton VS Reading EKO 18. Man City VS Birmingham Sunday 19. Man Utd. VS Watford LKO 20. Marine VS Tottenham Sunday 21. Newport Co. VS Brighton Sunday 22. Norwich VS Coventry EKO 23. Nott’m For. VS Cardiff EKO 24. Oldham VS Bournemouth 25. Q.P.R. VS Fulham 26. Southampton VS Shrewsbury LKO 27. Stevenage VS Swansea 28. Stoke VS Leicester 29. Wycombe VS Preston 30. GILLINGHAM VS Burton A 31. Ipswich VS Swindon 32. Lincoln VS Peterboro EKO 33. Wigan VS Hull LKO 34. Cambridge U. VS Harrogate 35. Carlisle VS Leyton 36. Port Vale VS Grimsby 37. Salford C. VS Colchester 38. Scunthorpe VS Bradford 39. Southend VS Barrow 40. Aberdeen VS Rangers Sunday 41. Dundee Utd. VS St J’Stone 42. Kilmarnock VS Hamilton 43. Livingston VS Ross County 44. St Mirren VS Motherwell 45. Aldershot VS Barnet 46. Altrincham VS Sutton Utd 47. Bromley VS Chesterfield 48. Dover VS Weymouth 49. Eastleigh VS Notts Co.