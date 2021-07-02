Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 2 AUSSIE pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 17 July 2021.
Week 2 AUSSIE 2021 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 2 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 2 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
WEEK: 2; SEASON: AUSSIE 2021; DATE: 17-Jul-2021
|1
|Albion R.
|Edinburgh C.
|Saturday
|2
|Alloa
|Livingston
|Saturday
|3
|B. Rangers
|Forfar
|Saturday
|4
|Clyde
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|Brechin
|Saturday
|6
|Dundee Utd.
|Arbroath
|Saturday
|7
|Dunfermline
|Dumbarton
|Saturday
|8
|Falkirk
|Hamilton
|Saturday
|9
|Inverness
|Stirling A.
|Saturday
|10
|K. Hearts
|East Fife
|Saturday
|11
|Motherwell
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|12
|Peterhead
|C. Rangers
|Saturday
|13
|Queens Pk
|Airdrie
|Saturday
|14
|Ross County
|Dundee
|Sunday
|15
|Stenhsemuir
|Partick
|Saturday
|16
|Stranraer
|E. Kilbride
|Saturday
|17
|Aarhus
|Brondby
|Sunday
|18
|FC Copenhagen
|Aalborg
|Sunday
|19
|Nordsjaelland
|Viborg
|Sunday
|20
|Silkeborg
|Sonderjyske
|Monday
|21
|V. Boldklub
|Randers
|Sunday
|22
|AIK
|Kalmar
|Sunday
|23
|Degerfors
|Malmo
|EKO
|24
|Djurgaarden
|Sirius
|Monday
|25
|Elfsborg
|Ostersund
|LKO
|26
|Halmstad
|Varbergs
|Monday
|27
|IFK Gothenburg
|Mjallby
|Sunday
|28
|Norrkoping
|Hacken
|Sunday
|29
|Orebro
|Hammarby
|Sunday
|30
|Brann
|Mjoendalen
|Sunday
|31
|Haugesund
|Valerenga
|Sunday
|32
|Kristiansund
|Sandefjord
|Sunday
|33
|Lillestrom
|Molde
|Sunday
|34
|Odd Grenland
|Viking
|LKO
|35
|Sarpsborg 08
|Bodoe/Glimt
|LKO
|36
|Stromsgodset
|Stabaek
|Sunday
|37
|Tromso
|Rosenborg
|Sunday
|38
|Atlanta Utd.
|New England
|LKO
|39
|Colorado R.
|SJ Earthquakes
|Sunday
|40
|Columbus C.
|NY City FC
|Sunday
|41
|Los Angeles FC
|R. Salt Lake
|Sunday
|42
|Minnesota Utd.
|Seattle
|Sunday
|43
|Montreal Impact
|FC Cincinnati
|Sunday
|44
|Nashville SC
|Chicago Fire
|Sunday
|45
|NY Red Bulls
|Inter Miami CF
|Sunday
|46
|Philadelphia U.
|DC United
|Sunday
|47
|Portland T.
|FC Dallas
|Sunday
|48
|Toronto
|Orlando City
|Sunday
|49
|Vancouver W.
|LA Galaxy
|Sunday
