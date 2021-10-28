Week 19 Pool Fixture for Sat 13, Nov 2021

October 28, 2021 85

Week 19 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 13 November 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 19 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 18 Pool Fixture For Sat Nov 6 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 18 UK Pool Fixture Prediction

WEEK: 19; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 13-November-2021 № Advance Pool Fixtures Status 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49