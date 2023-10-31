Week 18 Pool Result for Sat 4 Nov 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 18 Pool Result 2023 | Pool Result and Fixtures This Week

Week 18 Pool Result 2023: Now you can find the pool result, week 18 pool fixtures 2023, pool result, poolresult, pool result today, pool result today saturday, this week pool result, pool result for this week, pool result, uk pool result, aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, live score pool result and fixtures, pool fixtures, pools panel results and pool result this week 18.

Week 18 Pool Result – Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

Week 18 Pool Result – We publish Half-Time and Full Time Results, first of its kind in Africa.

Week: 18 – Season: UK 2023/2024 – Date: 04-November-2023
Pool ResultHTFTStatus
1BrentfordWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
2BurnleyCrystal P.-:--:-Saturday
3EvertonBrighton-:--:-Saturday
4LutonLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
5Man CityBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
6NewcastleArsenal-:--:-LKO
7Nott’m For.Aston V.-:--:-Sunday
8Sheff Utd.Wolves-:--:-Saturday
9BirminghamIpswich-:--:-Saturday
10Bristol C.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
11HuddersfieldWatford-:--:-Saturday
12MillwallSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
13NorwichBlackburn-:--:-Sunday
14PlymouthMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
15PrestonCoventry-:--:-Saturday
16RotherhamQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
17StokeCardiff-:--:-Saturday
18SwanseaSunderland-:--:-Saturday
19West BromHull-:--:-Saturday
20A.WimbledonCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
21BoltonSolihull M.-:--:-Saturday
22Bradford C.Wycombe-:--:-Saturday
23BromleyBlackpool-:--:-LKO
24ChesterYork-:--:-Saturday
25ChesterfieldPortsmouth-:--:-Sunday
26CreweDerby-:--:-Sunday
27CurzonBarnet-:--:-Saturday
28DoncasterAccrington-:--:-Saturday
29EastleighBoreham W.-:--:-Saturday
30ExeterWigan-:--:-Saturday
31KidderminsterFleetwood-:--:-Sunday
32Leyton O.Carlisle-:--:-Saturday
33LincolnMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
34MansfieldWrexham-:--:-LKO
35Newport Co.Oldham-:--:-Saturday
36Notts Co.Crawley-:--:-Saturday
37Oxford Utd.Maidenhead-:--:-Saturday
38PeterboroSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
39Port ValeBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
40RamsgateWoking-:--:-Saturday
41ReadingMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
42ShrewsburyColchester-:--:-Saturday
43SloughGrimsby-:--:-Sunday
44StevenageTranmere-:--:-Saturday
45Sutton Utd.Fylde-:--:-Saturday
46SwindonAldershot-:--:-Saturday
47DundeeLivingston-:--:-Sunday
48KilmarnockMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
49HeartsRangers-:--:-Sunday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here