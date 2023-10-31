Week 18 Pool Fixtures for Sat 4 Nov 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 18 Pool Fixtures 2023 Released: Live Scores and Results

Discover the Week 18 Pool Fixtures 2023, including the pool results and fixtures, UK pool fixtures, football pools results, and more. Stay up-to-date with the latest pool fixtures for this week, as well as the coupon fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, and special advance fixtures. Get live score updates, pool panel results, and today’s pool results. Find all the Week 18 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 18; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 4-November-2023
Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1BrentfordWest HamSaturday
2BurnleyCrystal P.Saturday
3EvertonBrightonSaturday
4LutonLiverpoolSunday
5Man CityBournemouthSaturday
6NewcastleArsenalLKO
7Nott’m For.Aston V.Sunday
8Sheff Utd.WolvesSaturday
9BirminghamIpswichSaturday
10Bristol C.Sheff Wed.Saturday
11HuddersfieldWatfordSaturday
12MillwallSouthamptonSaturday
13NorwichBlackburnSunday
14PlymouthMiddlesbroSaturday
15PrestonCoventrySaturday
16RotherhamQ.P.R.Saturday
17StokeCardiffSaturday
18SwanseaSunderlandSaturday
19West BromHullSaturday
20A.WimbledonCheltenhamSaturday
21BoltonSolihull M.Saturday
22Bradford C.WycombeSaturday
23BromleyBlackpoolLKO
24ChesterYorkSaturday
25ChesterfieldPortsmouthSunday
26CreweDerbySunday
27CurzonBarnetSaturday
28DoncasterAccringtonSaturday
29EastleighBoreham W.Saturday
30ExeterWiganSaturday
31KidderminsterFleetwoodSunday
32Leyton O.CarlisleSaturday
33LincolnMorecambeSaturday
34MansfieldWrexhamLKO
35Newport Co.OldhamSaturday
36Notts Co.CrawleySaturday
37Oxford Utd.MaidenheadSaturday
38PeterboroSalford C.Saturday
39Port ValeBurton A.Saturday
40RamsgateWokingSaturday
41ReadingMilton K.D.Saturday
42ShrewsburyColchesterSaturday
43SloughGrimsbySunday
44StevenageTranmereSaturday
45Sutton Utd.FyldeSaturday
46SwindonAldershotSaturday
47DundeeLivingstonSunday
48KilmarnockMotherwellSaturday
49HeartsRangersSaturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here