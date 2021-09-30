Week 15 Pool Fixture For Sat Oct 16 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

September 30, 2021 89

Week 15 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 16 October 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 15 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 14 Pool Fixture For Sat Oct 9 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Aston V. Wolves Saturday 2 Brentford Chelsea LKO 3 Everton West Ham Sunday 4 Leicester Man Utd. Saturday 5 Man City Burnley Saturday 6 Newcastle Tottenham Sunday 7 Norwich Brighton Saturday 8 Southampton Leeds Saturday 9 Blackburn Coventry Saturday 10 Bristol C. Bournemouth Saturday 11 Huddersfield Hull Saturday 12 Middlesbro Peterboro Saturday 13 Millwall Luton Saturday 14 Nott’m For. Blackpool Saturday 15 Preston Derby Saturday 16 Reading Barnsley Saturday 17 Sheff Utd. Stoke Saturday 18 Swansea Cardiff Sunday 19 Wimbledon Sheff Wed. Saturday 20 Bolton Wigan Saturday 21 Cambridge U. Ipswich Saturday 22 Cheltenham Accrington Saturday 23 Doncaster Wycombe Saturday 24 Fleetwood Crewe Saturday 25 Gillingham Sunderland Saturday 26 Lincoln Charlton Saturday 27 Oxford Plymouth Saturday 28 Shrewsbury Milton K.D. Saturday 29 Bradford C. Bristol R. Saturday 30 Carlisle Tranmere Saturday 31 Colchester Harrogate Saturday 32 Crawley Sutton Utd. Saturday 33 Exeter Newport Co. Saturday 34 Leyton O. Walsall Saturday 35 Northampton Mansfield Saturday 36 Oldham Stevenage Saturday 37 Port Vale Barrow Saturday 38 Salford C. Hartlepool Saturday 39 Scunthorpe Forest G. Saturday 40 Swindon Rochdale Saturday 41 Dundee Aberdeen LKO 42 Hibernian Dundee Utd. Saturday 43 Motherwell Celtic Saturday 44 Rangers Hearts Saturday 45 Ross County St Mirren Saturday 46 St J’Stone Livingston Saturday 47 Ayr Utd. Queen O’Sth Saturday 48 Dunfermline Kilmarnock Saturday 49 Inverness Morton Saturday