Week 15 Pool Fixture For Sat Oct 16 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

Week 15 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 16 October 2021.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 15 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
- N.SD – No Score Draw
- SD – Score Draw
- Home – Home Win
- Away – Away Win
- EKO – Early Kick-off
- LKO – Late Kick-off
- PP – Panel
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Wolves
|Saturday
|2
|Brentford
|Chelsea
|LKO
|3
|Everton
|West Ham
|Sunday
|4
|Leicester
|Man Utd.
|Saturday
|5
|Man City
|Burnley
|Saturday
|6
|Newcastle
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|7
|Norwich
|Brighton
|Saturday
|8
|Southampton
|Leeds
|Saturday
|9
|Blackburn
|Coventry
|Saturday
|10
|Bristol C.
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|11
|Huddersfield
|Hull
|Saturday
|12
|Middlesbro
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|13
|Millwall
|Luton
|Saturday
|14
|Nott’m For.
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|15
|Preston
|Derby
|Saturday
|16
|Reading
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|17
|Sheff Utd.
|Stoke
|Saturday
|18
|Swansea
|Cardiff
|Sunday
|19
|Wimbledon
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|20
|Bolton
|Wigan
|Saturday
|21
|Cambridge U.
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|22
|Cheltenham
|Accrington
|Saturday
|23
|Doncaster
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|24
|Fleetwood
|Crewe
|Saturday
|25
|Gillingham
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|26
|Lincoln
|Charlton
|Saturday
|27
|Oxford
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|28
|Shrewsbury
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|29
|Bradford C.
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|30
|Carlisle
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|31
|Colchester
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|32
|Crawley
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|33
|Exeter
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|34
|Leyton O.
|Walsall
|Saturday
|35
|Northampton
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|36
|Oldham
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|37
|Port Vale
|Barrow
|Saturday
|38
|Salford C.
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|39
|Scunthorpe
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|40
|Swindon
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|41
|Dundee
|Aberdeen
|LKO
|42
|Hibernian
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|43
|Motherwell
|Celtic
|Saturday
|44
|Rangers
|Hearts
|Saturday
|45
|Ross County
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|46
|St J’Stone
|Livingston
|Saturday
|47
|Ayr Utd.
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|48
|Dunfermline
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|49
|Inverness
|Morton
|Saturday
