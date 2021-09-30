fbpx

Week 15 Pool Fixture For Sat Oct 16 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

Week 15 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 16 October 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 15 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

  • N.SD – No Score Draw
  • SD – Score Draw
  • Home – Home Win
  • Away – Away Win
  • EKO – Early Kick-off 
  • LKO – Late Kick-off 
  • PP – Panel
Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1Aston V.WolvesSaturday
2BrentfordChelseaLKO
3EvertonWest HamSunday
4LeicesterMan Utd.Saturday
5Man CityBurnleySaturday
6NewcastleTottenhamSunday
7NorwichBrightonSaturday
8SouthamptonLeedsSaturday
9BlackburnCoventrySaturday
10Bristol C.BournemouthSaturday
11HuddersfieldHullSaturday
12MiddlesbroPeterboroSaturday
13MillwallLutonSaturday
14Nott’m For.BlackpoolSaturday
15PrestonDerbySaturday
16ReadingBarnsleySaturday
17Sheff Utd.StokeSaturday
18SwanseaCardiffSunday
19WimbledonSheff Wed.Saturday
20BoltonWiganSaturday
21Cambridge U.IpswichSaturday
22CheltenhamAccringtonSaturday
23DoncasterWycombeSaturday
24FleetwoodCreweSaturday
25GillinghamSunderlandSaturday
26LincolnCharltonSaturday
27OxfordPlymouthSaturday
28ShrewsburyMilton K.D.Saturday
29Bradford C.Bristol R.Saturday
30CarlisleTranmereSaturday
31ColchesterHarrogateSaturday
32CrawleySutton Utd.Saturday
33ExeterNewport Co.Saturday
34Leyton O.WalsallSaturday
35NorthamptonMansfieldSaturday
36OldhamStevenageSaturday
37Port ValeBarrowSaturday
38Salford C.HartlepoolSaturday
39ScunthorpeForest G.Saturday
40SwindonRochdaleSaturday
41DundeeAberdeenLKO
42HibernianDundee Utd.Saturday
43MotherwellCelticSaturday
44RangersHeartsSaturday
45Ross CountySt MirrenSaturday
46St J’StoneLivingstonSaturday
47Ayr Utd.Queen O’SthSaturday
48DunfermlineKilmarnockSaturday
49InvernessMortonSaturday
