Week 13 Pool Fixtures for Sat 1 Oct 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 13 Pool Fixture for Saturday 1 October 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season
Week 13 Pool Result 2022
Now you can find Week 13 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 13 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.
Read More: Week 12 Pool Fixtures for Sat 24 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
WEEK: 13; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 1-October-2022
|№
|Advance Pool Fixtures
|Status
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42
|43
|44
|45
|46
|47
|48
|49