Week 13 Pool Fixture For Sat Oct 2 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

September 20, 2021

Week 13 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 2 October 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 13 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

No Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49