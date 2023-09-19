Week 12 Pool Result for Sat 23 Sep 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 12 Pool Fixtures for Sat 24 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 12 Pool Result 2023 | Pool Result and Fixtures This Week

Week 12 Pool Result 2023: Now you can find the pool result, week 12 pool fixtures 2023, pool result, poolresult, pool result today, pool result today saturday, this week pool result, pool result for this week, pool result, uk pool result, aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, live score pool result and fixtures, pool fixtures, pools panel results and pool result this week 12.

Week 12 Pool Result – Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

Week 12 Pool Result – We publish Half-Time and Full Time Results, first of its kind in Africa.

Week: 12 – Season: UK 2023/2024 – Date: 23-September-2023
Pool ResultHTFTStatus
1ArsenalTottenham-:--:-Sunday
2BrentfordEverton-:--:-LKO
3BrightonBournemouth-:--:-Sunday
4BurnleyMan Utd.-:--:-LKO
5ChelseaAston V.-:--:-Sunday
6Crystal P.Fulham-:--:-Saturday
7LiverpoolWest Ham-:--:-Sunday
8LutonWolves-:--:-Saturday
9Man CityNott’m For.-:--:-Saturday
10Sheff Utd.Newcastle-:--:-Sunday
11IpswichBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
12LeedsWatford-:--:-Saturday
13LeicesterBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
14MiddlesbroSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
15PlymouthNorwich-:--:-Saturday
16RotherhamPreston-:--:-Saturday
17StokeHull-:--:-Sunday
18SunderlandCardiff-:--:-Sunday
19SwanseaSheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
20West BromMillwall-:--:-Saturday
21BlackpoolReading-:--:-Saturday
22BoltonPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
23Bristol R.Wigan-:--:-Saturday
24Burton A.Fleetwood-:--:-Saturday
25Cambridge U.Port Vale-:--:-Saturday
26CarlisleDerby-:--:-Saturday
27CharltonWycombe-:--:-Saturday
28CheltenhamStevenage-:--:-Saturday
29Leyton O.Shrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
30NorthamptonBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
31Oxford Utd.Exeter-:--:-Saturday
32PortsmouthLincoln-:--:-Saturday
33CreweColchester-:--:-Saturday
34DoncasterGillingham-:--:-Saturday
35GrimsbyCrawley-:--:-Saturday
36HarrogateSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
37MansfieldBarrow-:--:-Saturday
38MorecambeSwindon-:--:-Saturday
39Newport Co.Bradford C.-:--:-Saturday
40Notts Co.Forest G.-:--:-Saturday
41StockportWrexham-:--:-Saturday
42Sutton Utd.Milton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
43TranmereAccrington-:--:-Saturday
44WalsallA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
45AberdeenRoss County-:--:-Sunday
46DundeeKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
47HibernianSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
48RangersMotherwell-:--:-Sunday
49St MirrenHearts-:--:-Saturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here