Week 12 Pool Fixtures for Sat 23 Sept 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 12 Pool Fixtures 2023 Released: Live Scores and Results
Discover the Week 12 Pool Fixtures 2023, including the pool results and fixtures, UK pool fixtures, football pools results, and more. Stay up-to-date with the latest pool fixtures for this week, as well as the coupon fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, and special advance fixtures. Get live score updates, pool panel results, and today’s pool results. Find all the Week 12 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).
|WEEK: 12; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 23-September-2023
|№
|Pool Fixtures
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|2
|Brentford
|Everton
|LKO
|3
|Brighton
|Bournemouth
|Sunday
|4
|Burnley
|Man Utd.
|LKO
|5
|Chelsea
|Aston V.
|Sunday
|6
|Crystal P.
|Fulham
|Saturday
|7
|Liverpool
|West Ham
|Sunday
|8
|Luton
|Wolves
|Saturday
|9
|Man City
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|10
|Sheff Utd.
|Newcastle
|Sunday
|11
|Ipswich
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|12
|Leeds
|Watford
|Saturday
|13
|Leicester
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|14
|Middlesbro
|Southampton
|Saturday
|15
|Plymouth
|Norwich
|Saturday
|16
|Rotherham
|Preston
|Saturday
|17
|Stoke
|Hull
|Sunday
|18
|Sunderland
|Cardiff
|Sunday
|19
|Swansea
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|20
|West Brom
|Millwall
|Saturday
|21
|Blackpool
|Reading
|Saturday
|22
|Bolton
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|23
|Bristol R.
|Wigan
|Saturday
|24
|Burton A.
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|25
|Cambridge U.
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|26
|Carlisle
|Derby
|Saturday
|27
|Charlton
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|28
|Cheltenham
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|29
|Leyton O.
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|30
|Northampton
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|31
|Oxford Utd.
|Exeter
|Saturday
|32
|Portsmouth
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|33
|Crewe
|Colchester
|Saturday
|34
|Doncaster
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|35
|Grimsby
|Crawley
|Saturday
|36
|Harrogate
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|37
|Mansfield
|Barrow
|Saturday
|38
|Morecambe
|Swindon
|Saturday
|39
|Newport Co.
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|40
|Notts Co.
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|41
|Stockport
|Wrexham
|Saturday
|42
|Sutton Utd.
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|43
|Tranmere
|Accrington
|Saturday
|44
|Walsall
|A.Wimbledon
|Saturday
|45
|Aberdeen
|Ross County
|Sunday
|46
|Dundee
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|47
|Hibernian
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|48
|Rangers
|Motherwell
|Sunday
|49
|St Mirren
|Hearts
|Saturday