Week 12 Pool Fixtures for Sat 23 Sept 2023 – UK 2023/2024

Week 12 Pool Fixtures 2023 Released: Live Scores and Results

Discover the Week 12 Pool Fixtures 2023, including the pool results and fixtures, UK pool fixtures, football pools results, and more. Stay up-to-date with the latest pool fixtures for this week, as well as the coupon fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, and special advance fixtures. Get live score updates, pool panel results, and today’s pool results. Find all the Week 12 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 12;  SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 23-September-2023
Pool FixturesStatus
1ArsenalTottenhamSunday
2BrentfordEvertonLKO
3BrightonBournemouthSunday
4BurnleyMan Utd.LKO
5ChelseaAston V.Sunday
6Crystal P.FulhamSaturday
7LiverpoolWest HamSunday
8LutonWolvesSaturday
9Man CityNott’m For.Saturday
10Sheff Utd.NewcastleSunday
11IpswichBlackburnSaturday
12LeedsWatfordSaturday
13LeicesterBristol C.Saturday
14MiddlesbroSouthamptonSaturday
15PlymouthNorwichSaturday
16RotherhamPrestonSaturday
17StokeHullSunday
18SunderlandCardiffSunday
19SwanseaSheff Wed.Saturday
20West BromMillwallSaturday
21BlackpoolReadingSaturday
22BoltonPeterboroSaturday
23Bristol R.WiganSaturday
24Burton A.FleetwoodSaturday
25Cambridge U.Port ValeSaturday
26CarlisleDerbySaturday
27CharltonWycombeSaturday
28CheltenhamStevenageSaturday
29Leyton O.ShrewsburySaturday
30NorthamptonBarnsleySaturday
31Oxford Utd.ExeterSaturday
32PortsmouthLincolnSaturday
33CreweColchesterSaturday
34DoncasterGillinghamSaturday
35GrimsbyCrawleySaturday
36HarrogateSalford C.Saturday
37MansfieldBarrowSaturday
38MorecambeSwindonSaturday
39Newport Co.Bradford C.Saturday
40Notts Co.Forest G.Saturday
41StockportWrexhamSaturday
42Sutton Utd.Milton K.D.Saturday
43TranmereAccringtonSaturday
44WalsallA.WimbledonSaturday
45AberdeenRoss CountySunday
46DundeeKilmarnockSaturday
47HibernianSt J’StoneSaturday
48RangersMotherwellSunday
49St MirrenHeartsSaturday

