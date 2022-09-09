Week 10 Pool Result for Sat 10 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 10 Pool Result for 10/09/2022

Week 10 Pool Result 2022: Now you can get your pool result, week 10 pool fixtures 2022, this week pool result, uk pool result, pool live score result, soccer pool results, soccer live score result, live football pool results, current pool results, pool fixtures, pools panel results and pool result this week.

Read More: Week 10 Pool Fixtures for Sat 10 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

Week 10 Pool Result – We publish Half-Time and Full Time Results, first of its kind in Africa.

Week: 10 – Season: UK 2022/2023 – Date: 9-September-2022

Week 10 Pool Result 2022

№ Pool Results Status 1 Arsenal -:- Everton Sunday 2 Bournemouth -:- Brighton Saturday 3 Crystal P. -:- Man Utd. Sunday 4 Leicester -:- Aston V. Saturday 5 Liverpool -:- Wolves Saturday 6 Man City -:- Tottenham LKO 7 Southampton -:- Brentford Saturday 8 West Ham -:- Newcastle Sunday 9 Birmingham -:- Swansea Saturday 10 Blackpool -:- Middlesbro Saturday 11 Bristol -:- Preston Saturday 12 Cardiff -:- Hull Saturday 13 Coventry -:- West Brom Saturday 14 Q.P.R. -:- Huddersfield Saturday 15 Sheff Utd. -:- Rotherham Saturday 16 Stoke -:- Luton Saturday 17 Sunderland -:- Millwall Saturday 18 Watford -:- Reading Saturday 19 Wigan -:- Blackburn Saturday 20 Barnsley -:- Portsmouth Saturday 21 Burton A. -:- Fleetwood Saturday 22 Charlton -:- Exeter Saturday 23 Cheltenham -:- Bolton Saturday 24 Ipswich -:- Cambridge U. Saturday 25 Lincoln -:- Accrington Saturday 26 Milton K.D. -:- Bristol R. Saturday 27 Morecambe -:- Derby Saturday 28 Peterboro -:- Forest G. Saturday 29 Plymouth -:- Sheff Wed. Saturday 30 Shrewsbury -:- Oxford Utd. Saturday 31 Wycombe -:- Port Vale Saturday 32 A.Wimbledon -:- Leyton O. Saturday 33 Barrow -:- Colchester Saturday 34 Crawley -:- Gillingham Saturday 35 Grimsby -:- Crewe Saturday 36 Harrogate -:- Carlisle Saturday 37 Hartlepool -:- Doncaster Saturday 38 Mansfield -:- Bradford C. Saturday 39 Rochdale -:- Salford C. Saturday 40 Stevenage -:- Sutton Utd. Saturday 41 Swindon -:- Newport Co. Saturday 42 Tranmere -:- Stockport VOID 43 Walsall -:- Northampton Saturday 44 Celtic -:- Livingston Saturday 45 Dundee Utd. -:- Hibernian Saturday 46 Hearts -:- St Mirren Sunday 47 Kilmarnock -:- St J’Stone Saturday 48 Ross County -:- Motherwell Saturday 49 Arbroath -:- Raith Saturday