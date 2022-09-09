Week 10 Pool Result for Sat 10 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week: 10 – Season: UK 2022/2023 – Date: 9-September-2022

Pool ResultsStatus
1Arsenal-:-EvertonSunday
2Bournemouth-:-BrightonSaturday
3Crystal P.-:-Man Utd.Sunday
4Leicester-:-Aston V.Saturday
5Liverpool-:-WolvesSaturday
6Man City-:-TottenhamLKO
7Southampton-:-BrentfordSaturday
8West Ham-:-NewcastleSunday
9Birmingham-:-SwanseaSaturday
10Blackpool-:-MiddlesbroSaturday
11Bristol-:-PrestonSaturday
12Cardiff-:-HullSaturday
13Coventry-:-West BromSaturday
14Q.P.R.-:-HuddersfieldSaturday
15Sheff Utd.-:-RotherhamSaturday
16Stoke-:-LutonSaturday
17Sunderland-:-MillwallSaturday
18Watford-:-ReadingSaturday
19Wigan-:-BlackburnSaturday
20Barnsley-:-PortsmouthSaturday
21Burton A.-:-FleetwoodSaturday
22Charlton-:-ExeterSaturday
23Cheltenham-:-BoltonSaturday
24Ipswich-:-Cambridge U.Saturday
25Lincoln-:-AccringtonSaturday
26Milton K.D.-:-Bristol R.Saturday
27Morecambe-:-DerbySaturday
28Peterboro-:-Forest G.Saturday
29Plymouth-:-Sheff Wed.Saturday
30Shrewsbury-:-Oxford Utd.Saturday
31Wycombe-:-Port ValeSaturday
32A.Wimbledon-:-Leyton O.Saturday
33Barrow-:-ColchesterSaturday
34Crawley-:-GillinghamSaturday
35Grimsby-:-CreweSaturday
36Harrogate-:-CarlisleSaturday
37Hartlepool-:-DoncasterSaturday
38Mansfield-:-Bradford C.Saturday
39Rochdale-:-Salford C.Saturday
40Stevenage-:-Sutton Utd.Saturday
41Swindon-:-Newport Co.Saturday
42Tranmere-:-StockportVOID
43Walsall-:-NorthamptonSaturday
44Celtic-:-LivingstonSaturday
45Dundee Utd.-:-HibernianSaturday
46Hearts-:-St MirrenSunday
47Kilmarnock-:-St J’StoneSaturday
48Ross County-:-MotherwellSaturday
49Arbroath-:-RaithSaturday

