Week 10 Pool Fixtures for Sat 10 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 10 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 10 Pool Fixture for Saturday 10 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 10 Pool Result 2022

Now you can find Week 10 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 10 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

Read More: Week 9 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

WEEK: 10;   SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 10-September-2022

Pool FixtureStatus
1ArsenalEvertonSunday
2BournemouthBrightonSaturday
3Crystal P.Man Utd.Sunday
4LeicesterAston V.Saturday
5LiverpoolWolvesSaturday
6Man CityTottenhamLKO
7SouthamptonBrentfordSaturday
8West HamNewcastleSunday
9BirminghamSwanseaSaturday
10BlackpoolMiddlesbroSaturday
11BristolPrestonSaturday
12CardiffHullSaturday
13CoventryWest BromSaturday
14Q.P.R.HuddersfieldSaturday
15Sheff Utd.RotherhamSaturday
16StokeLutonSaturday
17SunderlandMillwallSaturday
18WatfordReadingSaturday
19WiganBlackburnSaturday
20BarnsleyPortsmouthSaturday
21Burton A.FleetwoodSaturday
22CharltonExeterSaturday
23CheltenhamBoltonSaturday
24IpswichCambridge U.Saturday
25LincolnAccringtonSaturday
26Milton K.D.Bristol R.Saturday
27MorecambeDerbySaturday
28PeterboroForest G.Saturday
29PlymouthSheff Wed.Saturday
30ShrewsburyOxford Utd.Saturday
31WycombePort ValeSaturday
32A.WimbledonLeyton O.Saturday
33BarrowColchesterSaturday
34CrawleyGillinghamSaturday
35GrimsbyCreweSaturday
36HarrogateCarlisleSaturday
37HartlepoolDoncasterSaturday
38MansfieldBradford C.Saturday
39RochdaleSalford C.Saturday
40StevenageSutton Utd.Saturday
41SwindonNewport Co.Saturday
42TranmereStockportSaturday
43WalsallNorthamptonSaturday
44CelticLivingstonSaturday
45Dundee Utd.HibernianSaturday
46HeartsSt MirrenSaturday
47KilmarnockSt J’StoneSaturday
48Ross CountyMotherwellSaturday
49ArbroathRaithSaturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.