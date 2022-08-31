Week 10 Pool Fixtures for Sat 10 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 10 Pool Fixture for Saturday 10 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 10 Pool Result 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 10-September-2022

№ Pool Fixture Status 1 Arsenal Everton Sunday 2 Bournemouth Brighton Saturday 3 Crystal P. Man Utd. Sunday 4 Leicester Aston V. Saturday 5 Liverpool Wolves Saturday 6 Man City Tottenham LKO 7 Southampton Brentford Saturday 8 West Ham Newcastle Sunday 9 Birmingham Swansea Saturday 10 Blackpool Middlesbro Saturday 11 Bristol Preston Saturday 12 Cardiff Hull Saturday 13 Coventry West Brom Saturday 14 Q.P.R. Huddersfield Saturday 15 Sheff Utd. Rotherham Saturday 16 Stoke Luton Saturday 17 Sunderland Millwall Saturday 18 Watford Reading Saturday 19 Wigan Blackburn Saturday 20 Barnsley Portsmouth Saturday 21 Burton A. Fleetwood Saturday 22 Charlton Exeter Saturday 23 Cheltenham Bolton Saturday 24 Ipswich Cambridge U. Saturday 25 Lincoln Accrington Saturday 26 Milton K.D. Bristol R. Saturday 27 Morecambe Derby Saturday 28 Peterboro Forest G. Saturday 29 Plymouth Sheff Wed. Saturday 30 Shrewsbury Oxford Utd. Saturday 31 Wycombe Port Vale Saturday 32 A.Wimbledon Leyton O. Saturday 33 Barrow Colchester Saturday 34 Crawley Gillingham Saturday 35 Grimsby Crewe Saturday 36 Harrogate Carlisle Saturday 37 Hartlepool Doncaster Saturday 38 Mansfield Bradford C. Saturday 39 Rochdale Salford C. Saturday 40 Stevenage Sutton Utd. Saturday 41 Swindon Newport Co. Saturday 42 Tranmere Stockport Saturday 43 Walsall Northampton Saturday 44 Celtic Livingston Saturday 45 Dundee Utd. Hibernian Saturday 46 Hearts St Mirren Saturday 47 Kilmarnock St J’Stone Saturday 48 Ross County Motherwell Saturday 49 Arbroath Raith Saturday