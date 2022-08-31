Week 10 Pool Fixtures for Sat 10 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 10 Pool Fixture for Saturday 10 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season
Week 10 Pool Result 2022
Please note the following indications;
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
WEEK: 10; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 10-September-2022
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Everton
|Sunday
|2
|Bournemouth
|Brighton
|Saturday
|3
|Crystal P.
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|4
|Leicester
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|5
|Liverpool
|Wolves
|Saturday
|6
|Man City
|Tottenham
|LKO
|7
|Southampton
|Brentford
|Saturday
|8
|West Ham
|Newcastle
|Sunday
|9
|Birmingham
|Swansea
|Saturday
|10
|Blackpool
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|11
|Bristol
|Preston
|Saturday
|12
|Cardiff
|Hull
|Saturday
|13
|Coventry
|West Brom
|Saturday
|14
|Q.P.R.
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|15
|Sheff Utd.
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|16
|Stoke
|Luton
|Saturday
|17
|Sunderland
|Millwall
|Saturday
|18
|Watford
|Reading
|Saturday
|19
|Wigan
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|20
|Barnsley
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|21
|Burton A.
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|22
|Charlton
|Exeter
|Saturday
|23
|Cheltenham
|Bolton
|Saturday
|24
|Ipswich
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|25
|Lincoln
|Accrington
|Saturday
|26
|Milton K.D.
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|27
|Morecambe
|Derby
|Saturday
|28
|Peterboro
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|29
|Plymouth
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|30
|Shrewsbury
|Oxford Utd.
|Saturday
|31
|Wycombe
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|32
|A.Wimbledon
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|33
|Barrow
|Colchester
|Saturday
|34
|Crawley
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|35
|Grimsby
|Crewe
|Saturday
|36
|Harrogate
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|37
|Hartlepool
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|38
|Mansfield
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|39
|Rochdale
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|40
|Stevenage
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|41
|Swindon
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|42
|Tranmere
|Stockport
|Saturday
|43
|Walsall
|Northampton
|Saturday
|44
|Celtic
|Livingston
|Saturday
|45
|Dundee Utd.
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|46
|Hearts
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|47
|Kilmarnock
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|48
|Ross County
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|49
|Arbroath
|Raith
|Saturday