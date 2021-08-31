Week 10 Pool Fixture For Sat Sep 11 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

August 31, 2021 39

Week 10 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 11 September 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 10 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 9 Pool Fixture For Sat Sep 4 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

No Advance Pool Fixtures Status 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49