WEEK: 1; SEASON: AUSSIE 2021; DATE: 10-Jul-2021
|1
|Airdrie
|Annan
|Saturday
|2
|Albion R.
|Ayr Utd.
|Saturday
|3
|Brechin
|Livingston
|Saturday
|4
|C. Rangers
|Stirling A.
|Saturday
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|Raith
|Saturday
|6
|Dumbarton
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|7
|E. Kilbride
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|8
|Elgin
|Arbroath
|Saturday
|9
|Forfar
|Ross County
|Saturday
|10
|Montrose
|B. Rangers
|Saturday
|11
|Partick
|Dunfermline
|Saturday
|12
|Peterhead
|Hearts
|Saturday
|13
|Queen O’Sth
|Queens Pk
|Saturday
|14
|Stranraer
|Morton
|Saturday
|15
|AIK
|Varbergs
|LKO
|16
|Elfsborg
|Orebro
|Sunday
|17
|Halmstad
|Djurgaarden
|Monday
|18
|Hammarby
|Degerfors
|Sunday
|19
|Kalmar
|Hacken
|Monday
|20
|Malmo
|Sirius
|EKO
|21
|Mjallby
|Norrkoping
|Sunday
|22
|Ostersund
|IFK Goth’burg
|Sunday
|23
|Brann
|Tromso
|LKO
|24
|Mjoendalen
|Haugesund
|LKO
|25
|Molde
|Odd Grenland
|Sunday
|26
|Rosenborg
|Kristiansund
|LKO
|27
|Sandefjord
|Sarpsborg 08
|LKO
|28
|Valerenga
|Lillestrom
|Sunday
|29
|Viking
|Stromsgodset
|LKO
|30
|America MG
|Atl. Miniero
|Sunday
|31
|Atletico PR
|Bragantino
|Sunday
|32
|Cuiaba
|Ceara
|Sunday
|33
|Flamengo
|Chapecoense AF
|Sunday
|34
|Fortaleza
|Corinthians
|Sunday
|35
|Gremio
|Internacional
|Sunday
|36
|Juventude
|Atletico GO
|Sunday
|37
|Palmeiras
|Santos FC
|Sunday
|38
|Sao Paulo
|Bahia
|Sunday
|39
|Sport Recife
|Fluminense
|Sunday
|40
|Bryne
|Sogndal
|Monday
|41
|Grorud
|Aalesund
|Monday
|42
|Hamark’tene
|Aasane
|Sunday
|43
|Jerv
|Ull Kisa
|Monday
|44
|KFUM
|Start
|Monday
|45
|Ranheim
|Sandnes
|Monday
|46
|Raufoss
|Fredrikstad
|Monday
|47
|Strommen
|Stjoerdals B.
|Monday
|48
|Haka
|KuPS
|Sunday
|49
|Honka
|AC Oulu
|Sunday
