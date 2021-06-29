fbpx
UPDATE: Week 1 2021 Aussie Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO For Sat 10 Jul 2021

SPORTS

June 29, 2021094

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 1 AUSSIE pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 10 July 2021.

Week 1 AUSSIE 2021 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 1 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 1 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 1; SEASON: AUSSIE 2021; DATE: 10-Jul-2021

1AirdrieAnnanSaturday
2Albion R.Ayr Utd.Saturday
3BrechinLivingstonSaturday
4C. RangersStirling A.Saturday
5CowdenbeathRaithSaturday
6DumbartonSt MirrenSaturday
7E. KilbrideKilmarnockSaturday
8ElginArbroathSaturday
9ForfarRoss CountySaturday
10MontroseB. RangersSaturday
11PartickDunfermlineSaturday
12PeterheadHeartsSaturday
13Queen O’SthQueens PkSaturday
14StranraerMortonSaturday
15AIKVarbergsLKO
16ElfsborgOrebroSunday
17HalmstadDjurgaardenMonday
18HammarbyDegerforsSunday
19KalmarHackenMonday
20MalmoSiriusEKO
21MjallbyNorrkopingSunday
22OstersundIFK Goth’burgSunday
23BrannTromsoLKO
24MjoendalenHaugesundLKO
25MoldeOdd GrenlandSunday
26RosenborgKristiansundLKO
27SandefjordSarpsborg 08LKO
28ValerengaLillestromSunday
29VikingStromsgodsetLKO
30America MGAtl. MinieroSunday
31Atletico PRBragantinoSunday
32CuiabaCearaSunday
33FlamengoChapecoense AFSunday
34FortalezaCorinthiansSunday
35GremioInternacionalSunday
36JuventudeAtletico GOSunday
37PalmeirasSantos FCSunday
38Sao PauloBahiaSunday
39Sport RecifeFluminenseSunday
40BryneSogndalMonday
41GrorudAalesundMonday
42Hamark’teneAasaneSunday
43JervUll KisaMonday
44KFUMStartMonday
45RanheimSandnesMonday
46RaufossFredrikstadMonday
47StrommenStjoerdals B.Monday
48HakaKuPSSunday
49HonkaAC OuluSunday
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

