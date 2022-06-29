Week 1 Pool Fixture for Sat 9, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 1 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 9 July 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 1 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 1 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 1 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 A.Leichhardt Northbridge Saturday 2 Manly U. Blacktown C. Saturday 3 Rockdale C. Sutherland S. Sunday 4 Sydney O. Sydney FC Saturday 5 Sydney U. Marconi S. Sunday 6 Bonnyrigg W. W. Sydney W. Saturday 7 Central C. Blacktown S. Sunday 8 Hakoah S. Hills Utd. Saturday 9 Mounties W. St George FC Saturday 10 SD Raiders St George C. Saturday 11 Brisbane C. Moreton B. Sunday 12 Capalaba Gold Coast U. Saturday 13 Gold Coast K. Sunshine C. Saturday 14 Lions FC Eastern S. Sunday 15 Logan L. Olympic F.C. Sunday 16 Avondale Oakleigh C. Saturday 17 Dandenong C. Altona M. Saturday 18 Pt Melbourne Heidelberg U. Saturday 19 S. Melbourne Dandenong T. Saturday 20 St Albans Hume City Sunday 21 Brunswick C. Bulleen L. Saturday 22 Goulburn V. Moreland C. Saturday 23 Langwarrin Northcote C. Saturday 24 Manningham N. Geelong W. Saturday 25 Werribee C. Pascoe Vale Saturday 26 Armadale Perth Glory Saturday 27 Bayswater C. Sorrento Saturday 28 F. Athena Cockburn C. Saturday 29 Inglewood U. Gwelup C. Saturday 30 Perth Balcatta Saturday 31 Stirling L. Perth RedStar Saturday 32 Adelaide C. Adelaide U. Saturday 33 Adelaide O. Ad. Comets Saturday 34 Campbelltown S. Adelaide Saturday 35 Croydon K. Sturt Lions Saturday 36 Cumberland U. W.T Birkalla Saturday 37 Metro Stars FK Beograd Saturday 38 Adelaide B. W. Adelaide Saturday 39 Adelaide V. Pt Adelaide Saturday 40 Fulham Utd. Para Hills Saturday 41 Broadmeadow Maitland Saturday 42 Charlestown Adamstown Saturday 43 L. Macquarie Cooks Hill U. Sunday 44 Newcastle O. Lambton J. Sunday 45 Valentine Weston W. Sunday 46 Clarence Z. S. Hobart Saturday 47 Devonport C. Riverside O. Saturday 48 Glenorchy K. Olympia W. Saturday 49 Kingborough L. Launceston C. Saturday