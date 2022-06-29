Week 1 Pool Fixture for Sat 9, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 1 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 9 July 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 1 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 1 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Week 1 Pool Fixture 2022
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|A.Leichhardt
|Northbridge
|Saturday
|2
|Manly U.
|Blacktown C.
|Saturday
|3
|Rockdale C.
|Sutherland S.
|Sunday
|4
|Sydney O.
|Sydney FC
|Saturday
|5
|Sydney U.
|Marconi S.
|Sunday
|6
|Bonnyrigg W.
|W. Sydney W.
|Saturday
|7
|Central C.
|Blacktown S.
|Sunday
|8
|Hakoah S.
|Hills Utd.
|Saturday
|9
|Mounties W.
|St George FC
|Saturday
|10
|SD Raiders
|St George C.
|Saturday
|11
|Brisbane C.
|Moreton B.
|Sunday
|12
|Capalaba
|Gold Coast U.
|Saturday
|13
|Gold Coast K.
|Sunshine C.
|Saturday
|14
|Lions FC
|Eastern S.
|Sunday
|15
|Logan L.
|Olympic F.C.
|Sunday
|16
|Avondale
|Oakleigh C.
|Saturday
|17
|Dandenong C.
|Altona M.
|Saturday
|18
|Pt Melbourne
|Heidelberg U.
|Saturday
|19
|S. Melbourne
|Dandenong T.
|Saturday
|20
|St Albans
|Hume City
|Sunday
|21
|Brunswick C.
|Bulleen L.
|Saturday
|22
|Goulburn V.
|Moreland C.
|Saturday
|23
|Langwarrin
|Northcote C.
|Saturday
|24
|Manningham
|N. Geelong W.
|Saturday
|25
|Werribee C.
|Pascoe Vale
|Saturday
|26
|Armadale
|Perth Glory
|Saturday
|27
|Bayswater C.
|Sorrento
|Saturday
|28
|F. Athena
|Cockburn C.
|Saturday
|29
|Inglewood U.
|Gwelup C.
|Saturday
|30
|Perth
|Balcatta
|Saturday
|31
|Stirling L.
|Perth RedStar
|Saturday
|32
|Adelaide C.
|Adelaide U.
|Saturday
|33
|Adelaide O.
|Ad. Comets
|Saturday
|34
|Campbelltown
|S. Adelaide
|Saturday
|35
|Croydon K.
|Sturt Lions
|Saturday
|36
|Cumberland U.
|W.T Birkalla
|Saturday
|37
|Metro Stars
|FK Beograd
|Saturday
|38
|Adelaide B.
|W. Adelaide
|Saturday
|39
|Adelaide V.
|Pt Adelaide
|Saturday
|40
|Fulham Utd.
|Para Hills
|Saturday
|41
|Broadmeadow
|Maitland
|Saturday
|42
|Charlestown
|Adamstown
|Saturday
|43
|L. Macquarie
|Cooks Hill U.
|Sunday
|44
|Newcastle O.
|Lambton J.
|Sunday
|45
|Valentine
|Weston W.
|Sunday
|46
|Clarence Z.
|S. Hobart
|Saturday
|47
|Devonport C.
|Riverside O.
|Saturday
|48
|Glenorchy K.
|Olympia W.
|Saturday
|49
|Kingborough L.
|Launceston C.
|Saturday