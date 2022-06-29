Week 1 Pool Fixture for Sat 9, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 1 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 9 July 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 1 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 1 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 1 Pool Fixture 2022

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1A.LeichhardtNorthbridgeSaturday
2Manly U.Blacktown C.Saturday
3Rockdale C.Sutherland S.Sunday
4Sydney O.Sydney FCSaturday
5Sydney U.Marconi S.Sunday
6Bonnyrigg W.W. Sydney W.Saturday
7Central C.Blacktown S.Sunday
8Hakoah S.Hills Utd.Saturday
9Mounties W.St George FCSaturday
10SD RaidersSt George C.Saturday
11Brisbane C.Moreton B.Sunday
12CapalabaGold Coast U.Saturday
13Gold Coast K.Sunshine C.Saturday
14Lions FCEastern S.Sunday
15Logan L.Olympic F.C.Sunday
16AvondaleOakleigh C.Saturday
17Dandenong C.Altona M.Saturday
18Pt MelbourneHeidelberg U.Saturday
19S. MelbourneDandenong T.Saturday
20St AlbansHume CitySunday
21Brunswick C.Bulleen L.Saturday
22Goulburn V.Moreland C.Saturday
23LangwarrinNorthcote C.Saturday
24ManninghamN. Geelong W.Saturday
25Werribee C.Pascoe ValeSaturday
26ArmadalePerth GlorySaturday
27Bayswater C.SorrentoSaturday
28F. AthenaCockburn C.Saturday
29Inglewood U.Gwelup C.Saturday
30PerthBalcattaSaturday
31Stirling L.Perth RedStarSaturday
32Adelaide C.Adelaide U.Saturday
33Adelaide O.Ad. CometsSaturday
34CampbelltownS. AdelaideSaturday
35Croydon K.Sturt LionsSaturday
36Cumberland U.W.T BirkallaSaturday
37Metro StarsFK BeogradSaturday
38Adelaide B.W. AdelaideSaturday
39Adelaide V.Pt AdelaideSaturday
40Fulham Utd.Para HillsSaturday
41BroadmeadowMaitlandSaturday
42CharlestownAdamstownSaturday
43L. MacquarieCooks Hill U.Sunday
44Newcastle O.Lambton J.Sunday
45ValentineWeston W.Sunday
46Clarence Z.S. HobartSaturday
47Devonport C.Riverside O.Saturday
48Glenorchy K.Olympia W.Saturday
49Kingborough L.Launceston C.Saturday

