Web Ranking Platform, Alexa To Be Shut In May 2022

December 10, 20210150
Amazon has announced its decision to retire Alexa.com, its web ranking service, in May 2022.

The web platform is best known for its ranking of the world’s most popular websites by monitoring traffic as web users navigate around.

It also has the option of paid subscriptions for websites that want detailed search engine optimisation (SEO) analytics and insights.

Amazon acquired Alexa Internet in 1999 for $250 million in stock, three years after it was founded.

SERAS 2021: Indigo Bags Best PR/ Communications Agency Promoting Sustainability

In a statement on its website, the Alexa.com team said the company stopped offering new subscriptions on December 8, 2021 — and it will shut down the site on May 1, 2022.

“Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more.”

As of December 8, renewal of subscription or new subscriptions on Alexa.com is no longer possible.

Subscribers of the service will only be able to access their accounts until May 1, 2022.

The company said it will allow customers to export data on their Alexa accounts before the final shut down.

The company however did not state its reason for shutting down the service.

About Author

Web Ranking Platform, Alexa To Be Shut In May 2022
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

