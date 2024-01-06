We Won’t Fail To Meet Our N5.1trn Revenue Target- Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) claims it cannot afford to let the country down by failing to meet its N5 trillion collection target for 2024.

Its Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, stated this soon after adorning some of the service’s newly promoted officials on Thursday in Abuja. While pushing employees to work tirelessly to accomplish the aim, Adeniyi stated that the service’s 5 trillion revenue target was achievable.

“We have a country, where economic operators, importers, exporters, depend a lot on our processes, on our commitment and on our efficiency for their own business.

”We cannot afford to disappoint these stakeholders. We cannot afford to disappoint the economy.

”We cannot afford to disappoint the president who has given us this opportunity and special privilege to be in charge of this critical aspect of our economic development,” he said,

Adewale said that achieving its revenue target of N5 trillion was feasible with the cooperation of the service key stakeholders and the dedication of its staff.

He said that the country was confronting daunting challenges and needed the support of everyone to overcome and move the economy forward.

He solicited the support of the National Assembly, specifically committees responsible for oversight functions on the service, in the discharge of duties and achieving the feat.

He charged the decorated officers to drive the process as some of its finest personnel, especially as some of them were beneficiaries of the service’s special promotion scheme for excellent performances of duties.

“My charge to all officers and men of the Nigeria customs service in 2024 is to realise the burden put on our shoulder and work assiduously together as a team to realise the mandate before us,” he said.

According to him, promotion assessment in the service would be continually reviewed for improvement.

He added that the promotion of the officers was a demonstration of his commitment to motivate staff and improve on their welfare.

" What we have just seen is an indication of our strong commitment to promoting issues of welfare and career progression among all our officers," he said.

Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Assistant Comptroller Ify Ogbodu assured the C-G of working hard to deliver the mandate of the service, particularly in enhancing service delivery, professionalism, diligence and adhering to principles of integrity.

Adeniyi at the budget defence for 2024, had told the legislators that the customs revenue target for 2023 was N3.684 trillion and the sum of N2.959 trillion had been generated so far.