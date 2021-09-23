fbpx

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

We Will Witness More Technology Disruptions – NITDA Boss

September 23, 20210118
The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, predicted more technological disruptions in the future.

Inuwa said this at a roundtable chat convened by the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance on Wednesday in Abuja with the theme, ‘Maximising the Potential of Digital Entrepreneurship for Youth Empowerment and Self Reliance’, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said, through a representative – his Special Assistant on Digital Transformation, Aminu Lawal – that the advancement in the digital world had brought about a transformation in digital processes.

He said, “Digital revolution has led to the digital transformation of processes as well as the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in virtually all aspects of our lives, which is also accelerating at a high pace.

“One thing is certain, there is no turning back now, digital technologies will continue to grow and we will witness more technology disruptions in the future.”

Inuwa noted that the agency had groomed more than 6,000 youths on various digital and vocational skills including digital marketing and phone repairs.

He said, “Other training undertaken include training of People Living with Disabilities, Women in ICT and training artisans on mobile phone repairs which are all aimed at teaching them how to derive economic value from digital technologies.

“In order to carry out its mandates and objectives as stipulated by the NITDA Act 2007, the agency is guided by its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021–2024.

“This is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria. The SRAP is anchored on seven pillars with their respective goals and objectives.

“They are Developmental Regulation, Digital Literacy and Skills, Digital Transformation, Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Cybersecurity, Emerging Technologies and Promotion of Indigenous Content.

“Our achievements include: issuance of several IT developmental regulations and guidelines among which are the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), Guidelines for the Management of Personal Data by Public Institutions in Nigeria.

“We also have guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in Information and Communication Technology, Framework and Guidelines for Public Internet Access, Guidelines for Clearance of Information Technology Project by Public Institutions, among others.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

