“We Will Reveal Financiers Of Terrorism In Due Time” – Malami

February 8, 20220158
Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has urged Nigerians to be patient with the naming of financial sponsors of terrorism in the country.

Malami while speaking during a Channels program that was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria, assured Nigerians that in a couple of weeks, they will get something tangible to hold on to.

“You will be happy with what we are doing as a government in a couple of weeks. Perhaps these people will be charged and arraigned before the court of law,” the AGF stated.

The minister explained that the prosecution of those involved is a work in progress, one that cannot be categorized as to the time of conclusion.

“Proof of evidence will have to be developed, and then the prosecution will take place,” he stressed, adding that “there is nothing hidden; as far as prosecution is concerned, it is traditionally a public prosecution, nothing will be hidden both in terms of names, associated facts, and circumstances”.

The Attorney General further assured that processed have been consummated in line with the dictates of the law.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government (FG) said that it has discovered 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, especially those sponsoring Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

