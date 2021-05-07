We Will Resist Continuous Maize Importation – Emefiele

May 7, 2021 60

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said the bank will fight all attempts to continue importing maize into the country.

The CBN governor made this known on Thursday at the inauguration of the 2021 maize wet season farming under the CBN-Maize Association of Nigeria Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

According to him, maize farmers in Nigeria were capable of closing the maize demand gap of over 4.5 million metric tonnes in the country.

Emefiele said, “The CBN would resist attempts by those who seek to continually import maize into the country.”

“With over 50,000 bags of maize available on this ground, and others aggregated across the country, maize farmers are sending a resounding message that we can grow enough maize to meet the country’s demand,” he added.

He stated that the harvested maize would be sold to reputable feed processors, adding that the produce would reduce the high price of poultry feed in the country.

The Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, explained that the state had suffered a setback in agriculture as over 60,000 hectares of farmlands were uncultivated due to insurgency.

Masari reassured the farmers, processors and other value chain participants of the support of government on boosting agro output.