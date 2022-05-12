fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTIONSOCIETY

“We Will Not Approve Buildings Above 3 Floors In 2 Areas“ – Lagos Govt

May 12, 20220137
“We Will Not Approve Buildings Above 3 Floors In 2 Areas“ - Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government has ordered the immediate halt of approval for the construction of buildings above three floors in Ebute-Metta East and West.

This was made known by Dr Idris Salako, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos State.

The Commissioner said this directive is to prevent buildings from collapsing in Ebute-Metta East and West; also the buildings in that area will be audited.

Salako explained that the low-lying nature of Ebute-Metta and its negative impact on some of the buildings, most of which showed serious defects, made it mandatory for the government to apply special measures to save lives and property.

“The soil and topography, the low water level and effects, as well as the inability of structures in this area to bear loads above three floors were considered in arriving at this decision” the commissioner was quoted as saying in a statement by a spokesperson for the ministry, Mukaila Sanusi.

According to him, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been directed going forward to stop taking applications for approval above three floors in the area.

“To guarantee the safety of lives and property by ensuring that we put a halt to lives being cut short by incidents of building collapse, the government has been compelled to invoke the relevant sections of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended, to address the crisis,” Salako stated.

He called for the understanding of stakeholders in the state, saying the decision was taken in the best interest of the people.

See Full List Of Ministers With Political Ambitions

About Author

“We Will Not Approve Buildings Above 3 Floors In 2 Areas“ – Lagos Govt
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

funds [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
May 20, 20153280

Unclaimed Dividends Leap To N55 Billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With the growing spate of unclaimed dividends in the nation’s capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission ,SEC, will need to move faster in
Read More
June 9, 20140328

Heineken Global CEO Lauds Nigeria’s ROI

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The CEO of Heineken International, parent company of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer, has said that Nigeria will continue to attract forei
Read More
May 24, 201524320

Fuel Scarcity To Linger As Okonjo-Iweala Delays Oil Marketers’ Payment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The lingering subsidy payment dispute between the federal government and the oil marketers which has led to the fuel scarcity situation in the country, seem
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.