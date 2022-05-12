“We Will Not Approve Buildings Above 3 Floors In 2 Areas“ – Lagos Govt

May 12, 2022 137

The Lagos State government has ordered the immediate halt of approval for the construction of buildings above three floors in Ebute-Metta East and West.

This was made known by Dr Idris Salako, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos State.

The Commissioner said this directive is to prevent buildings from collapsing in Ebute-Metta East and West; also the buildings in that area will be audited.

Salako explained that the low-lying nature of Ebute-Metta and its negative impact on some of the buildings, most of which showed serious defects, made it mandatory for the government to apply special measures to save lives and property.

“The soil and topography, the low water level and effects, as well as the inability of structures in this area to bear loads above three floors were considered in arriving at this decision” the commissioner was quoted as saying in a statement by a spokesperson for the ministry, Mukaila Sanusi.

According to him, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been directed going forward to stop taking applications for approval above three floors in the area.

“To guarantee the safety of lives and property by ensuring that we put a halt to lives being cut short by incidents of building collapse, the government has been compelled to invoke the relevant sections of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended, to address the crisis,” Salako stated.

He called for the understanding of stakeholders in the state, saying the decision was taken in the best interest of the people.