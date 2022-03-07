‘We Will Not Allow Nigerians To Fight In Ukraine’ – FG

March 7, 2022 123

The Federal Government (FG) on Monday said it will not allow the recruitment of Nigerians as foreign fighters in Ukraine.

Francisca Omayuli, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson via a statement said that the government is in talks with Ukrainian counterparts to forestall such an occurrence.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja

FG’s statement comes after reports emerged of Nigerian volunteers being drafted into the Ukrainian army at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy to verify the speculation,” the statement said. “The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Furthermore, the Embassy clarified that the Ukrainian government is not admitting foreign volunteer fighters and as such dissociated itself from the claim that it is requesting $1,000 from each Nigerian volunteer for air ticket and visa.

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent without obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere in the world.

“The Federal Government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.”