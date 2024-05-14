We Support Federal Governments Policy On Economy- Customs

Mr. James Ojo, the newly appointed Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun Area 1 Command, has made a plea to Nigerians to back the Federal Government’s economic revitalization agenda.

Ojo filed an appeal in Ota, Ogun, on Monday. He claims that although some people may view federal policies as challenging and unwelcoming, there are significant long-term advantages to adopting them.

“Rice is an example of one the staple foods eaten in many homes in the country. But it’s importation through the land borders was prohibited by the Federal Government to encourage local production and self-sufficiency.

“The persistent smuggling of rice will continue to hinder our economic growth and development as a nation.

“Let us give the required support and cooperation to the Federal Government and NCS, to overcome the economic situation in the country by God’s grace,” he said.