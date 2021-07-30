fbpx

We Still Sell Forex, BDCs Assure Nigerians

July 30, 2021091
The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria has assured members of the public that its members are still providing foreign exchange services.

The President of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe, said this in a statement on Thursday, insisted that their licences have not been withdrawn by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said members had the means to source for forex from other sources apart of the CBN.

According to him, the BDCs were licensed to provide forex for personal travel allowance, business travel allowance, payment of medical and school fees for Nigerians.

He said the association would engage with the CBN to address and resolve all the issues that led to the stoppage of foreign exchange sales to BDC operators.

“BDCs are licensed to provide retail FX services, including buying from the public and also selling to end-users for allowable transactions, namely personal travel allowance, business travel allowance, payment of medical and school fees,” Gwadabe said.

He added, “While the CBN has stopped dollar sale to BDCs, it has not cancelled their operating licences or banned them from providing FX services to members of the public.

“At ABCON, we urge our members to see the CBN pronouncement has a wakeup call and opportunity to widen their customer base and deepen their business.

“ABCON has always worked with the CBN to ensure proper working of the FX market and in line with this principle, we will engage with the apex bank to address and resolve all the issues that led to the recent action, including identification and sanctioning of earring BDCs, where necessary.

“In addition to this, and in view of the fact that BDCs have been very effective in ensuring stable exchange rate, ABCON will work with relevant stakeholders including law enforcement agencies to develop a National BDC Policy with the aim of enhancing the contribution of the BDC subsector to the nation’s economy.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

