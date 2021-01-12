fbpx
We Should Avoid Nigeria Becoming Dumping Ground For Foreign Products – MAN

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYMANUFACTURINGSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

We Should Avoid Nigeria Becoming Dumping Ground For Foreign Products – MAN

January 12, 2021013
We Should Avoid Nigeria Becoming Dumping Ground For Foreign Products -MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that Nigeria could become a “dumping ground for foreign-made products” if certain structures are not put in place.

The association stated that the African Continental Trade Agreement (AfCTA) is beneficial to the country because of the volume of goods available in the country for shipment.

In an interview with Vanguard, the association’s Director of Economics and Statistics, Ambrose Oruche, urged the federal government to ensure that the issue of infrastructure is promptly addressed.

Oruche also said that other factors such as interest rate, prioritisation of manufacturing, high cost of funds, and access to forex are among issues that the government should look into.

READ ALSO: We Must Scale Up Intervention for MSMES, Says Osinbajo

He said, “AfCTA is supposed to be beneficial to us because we have more manufactured goods across the region that we can think of, but if we are not careful it might be harmful to us in the sense that we could experience trans-shipment and people packaging something that is made in China, labeling it made in Africa.

“It is something we have to be careful about to avoid Nigeria becoming a dumping ground for foreign-made products. If the rule of origin is implemented and safety measures are adopted to avoid dumping, Nigeria will be able to take advantage and benefit from it.

“We have to look at our competitiveness and what makes us uncompetitive. For instance, addressing the issue of infrastructural deficit, the high cost of funds, interest rate, talk about prioritising manufacturing, and giving them access to forex, taking care of regulatory challenges.”

Related tags :

About Author

We Should Avoid Nigeria Becoming Dumping Ground For Foreign Products – MAN
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
June 22, 2018070

2018 Approved Budget Breakdown, As Presented by the Minister of Budget and National Planning

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, recently signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill (Budget) into law. Below is a breakdown of the budget, as presented by the Hon
Read More
July 22, 2013023

Finance Operations Officer at Adexen Recruitment Agency

Adexen is pioneering in HR and Recruitment Process Optimization to service its customers. All clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing dedicated Onshore, Nearshore, or Offshore services. Our HR and A
Read More
December 9, 2013028

Aviation Ministry:FG Will Have No Stake In New Carrier

Following series of reports making rounds about the proposed new national carrier,the Ministry of Aviation has disclosed that the federal government has no stake in the airline project and that all th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon