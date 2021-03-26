fbpx
We Seek Complete Autonomy – Local Government Association

We Seek Complete Autonomy – Local Government Association

March 26, 2021053
The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has laid out a few demands including absolute autonomy financially and administratively.

This was revealed by the National President of the Association, Kolade Davis Alabi, at ALGON’s second general assembly in Abuja.

It was also disclosed that the association had employed the services of consultants to look into their investments in businesses like the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), among others.

“We engaged the services of consultants to verify Local Governments Investments in Niger Delta Holdings Company, NDHC; Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA; Paris Club refund and, more importantly, recovery of the financial obligations due to ALGON, revisit the completion and equipping of the Primary Health Care Centres,” Alabi said.

“Our greatest challenge so far has been that of arbitrary suspension or removal of democratically elected local government administrators. “Our appeal, therefore, is to have democratically elected chairmen and councillors and wish to encourage all to embrace this position.

“Though the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) is a welcome initiative, what we seek for is devolution of powers, both financial and administrative, with concomitant fiscal devolution.

“Complete autonomy for local governments/area councils, which is more desirable for their effective administration and service delivery to the people.

“Review of 1999 Constitution as relates to Local Government administration, uniform tenure of four-year term for local government administration.

“An end to unconstitutional deductions from the local government’s account (without recourse to the Local Government) from the Federation Account.

“Decentralisation of the Nigeria Police and having in its place State Police that will make policing more effective.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

