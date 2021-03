March 18, 2021 64

Google will invest more than $7 billion in the United States this year (2021) and create thousands of jobs, the tech giant’s CEO said on Thursday.

“We plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the US and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the US this year,” Sundar Pichai said in a statement.

More details to come…