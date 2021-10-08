fbpx

‘We Plan To Be Everywhere’ – Uber Rides Into Ibadan

October 8, 2021
Ride-hailing company Uber has expanded its services to two other cities in Nigeria, which are Ibadan and Port Harcourt, adding to its presence in cities such as Lagos, Benin City, and Abuja.

Identifying the job opportunity the ride-hailing company’s launch provides to residents of the state, Uber’s Country Manager Nigeria, Tope Akinwunmi, said that drivers on the platform are given an “alternative source of income”.

Akinwunmi said, “We are excited about this announcement as we remain committed to keeping riders moving and drivers earning despite the various challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“Using the Uber app has become a reliable earnings opportunity in Nigeria. We believe that Uber has the potential to provide an alternative source of income that is pivotal to our efforts to contribute to economic recovery and growth in the country.

“We plan to be everywhere. We want to be the option of choice for commuters, looking to get to where they need to quickly, safely and conveniently. With that in mind, any progressive, forward-thinking city is where we want to be. 

“We are excited to launch in Ibadan and Port Harcourt, and look forward to growing our footprint in Nigeria.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

