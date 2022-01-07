fbpx

We Pay 2m Nigerians N10b Monthly – FG

January 7, 2022083
Over 1.6m Poor Nigerians Enrolled By National Cash Transfer Office - FG

The Federal Government has revealed that it pays two million Nigerians N10 billion monthly.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Dr Umar Bindr, during the NSIP annual strategic review meeting.

Bindr explained that the households were captured under its Conditional Cash Transfer program adding that over 10 million pupils also benefit from its school feeding program.

“We have more than 10 million applicants nationwide, but we have successfully managed to onboard 2 million, and we are consistently paying these households N5000 per month,” Bindr said.

“The households have an average number of five to seven people. We are feeding an average of 10 million children nationwide.

“By the end of 2021, there were only two states that were not onboarded, Kwara and Bayelsa but I’m happy to report that they are now aligned, so we are nationwide.

Bindr also noted that that there are people who will try to scuttle the programme which has become a challenge for the programme.

“There are reports whereby we see schools that don’t exist actually reported, we find this and we drop them from the list,” he continued.

“There are situations where the number of pupils in schools is being inflated, we caught those, there are areas where the cooking is not taking place and then we are paying cooks, we also checkmate those.

“There are areas where the aggregators for the food are aggregating the wrong food and they are short-changing the children.

“Also on the NPower, there are some young people who don’t go to teach in the schools, we will catch those too and exit them.”

