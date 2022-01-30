fbpx

We Need Tourism Development – Expert

January 30, 2022033

Arc. Funmi Bamkole, the president of the foremost family Lagos country club, enjoined the Nigerian government to ally with private individuals for tourism advancement in the country.

Bamkole who lamented that the tourism industry in Nigeria has not earned government attention over the years added that resources in the sector can grow the economy if properly harnessed.

He opined that tourism should be jointly contextualised so that the industry can yield desired resources for the country.

Arc. Q said Lagos country club as one of the leading clubs in Nigeria has been actively involved in advising the government over the years through their members that are officials of government.

The president, who commended the infrastructural development of Lagos state, called on the government to devote more attention to public schools across the state so that no child will be short-changed.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

