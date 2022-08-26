We must Ensure The Children Of Our leaders’ School In The Country- ASUU

The Federal Government could end the current strike in one day, according to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which made this claim on Thursday.

The Federal Government could end the strike, according to ASUU’s national president Emmanuel Osodeke, provided they gave the union’s demands first priority.

Osodeke Speaking on the subject, it was asserted that if their children were attending schools in Nigeria, Nigerian politicians would end the strike fast.

Osodeke said “Government should prioritize education like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Awolowo, and older leaders did in this country. When we were in school, we were paid bursaries, but all that is gone now.

“This issue can be resolved in one day if the priority is there. If Nigerian leaders have their children in Nigeria, they would resolve the problem quickly.

“We must look for a way to ensure the children of our leaders’ school in the country so they would enjoin and suffer what we are suffering.”