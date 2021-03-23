We Met With AstraZeneca Group Over Vaccine Safety – FG

March 23, 2021 125

The Minister of the Ministry of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said that the ministry had a sit-down chat with the AstraZeneca group over the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ehanire, in a press statement, disclosed that the meeting ended with the group giving the assurance that the vaccine was safe.

He also noted that the country had seen a reduction in the number of confirmed cases daily.

The minister stated that although the number of cases has dropped, it is not time for the government to relax in its fight against the virus.

He assured of a continued testing rate to identify, isolate, and treat positive cases to prevent a third wave of the virus.

Ehanire disclosed that the federal government had received an extra 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by telecoms company MTN.

Below is the full text of the minister’s statement.

PRESS BRIEFING BY HONOURABLE MINISTER OF HEALTH, DR. OSAGIE EHANIRE AT THE PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE ON COVID-19 PRESS BRIEFING ON MONDAY 22ND MARCH 2021

Protocol

We have seen a reduction in the number of confirmed cases daily even with a sustained testing rate and we intend to keep it so.

The total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria as of this morning is 161,737 from 1,727,467 samples tested with a test positivity rate of 9.4%. Sadly, we have recorded 2,030 deaths.

In the last week, we have recorded a total of 1080 cases. This is less than what was recorded daily during the second wave even with sustained testing. While this is good, we shall not on account of this, rest on our oars for it is still too early to do so.

We shall continue to sustain our testing rate to ensure that we identify, isolate, and treat positive cases in the country. This is necessary to avoid a third wave that some countries are presently experiencing.

We still continue to work towards better outcomes of cases by critically reviewing all the areas that will lead to better management of COVID-19 cases while focusing on the evolving nature of the virus and the disease.

We have also ensured continuous interface with the Case Managers at the various isolation and treatment centres aimed at meeting the immediate logistic needs and mitigating other challenges using interim measures.

In addition to this, we are sustaining the distribution of available commodities, PPEs, and consumables to ensure availability at all times for end-users at treatment centres.

Evidence has shown improvement in the management of cases as many gaps identified during the supervisory visits are being addressed.

Some centres are operating in new and purpose-built isolation wards, while there’s an ongoing remodelling of some centres, improved workflow, better IPC practice, and availability of better equipment such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc.

The vaccine has been rolled out in most of the states and we are quite impressed by the reception. We have recently received additional 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by MTN. This will boost our present stock of the vaccine.

Last week, we met with the AstraZeneca group at the Federal Ministry of Health. The meeting provided an opportunity for one-on-one clarification on the vaccines. The outcome of the meeting was a reassurance of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine against Covid-19.

We have not yet recorded unusual side effects among those who have received the vaccine which include myself. NAFDAC is monitoring the process as part of a global tracking of adverse effects of the vaccine.

Anyone who has received the vaccine and is experiencing any adverse reaction should please report to NAFDAC using the Med Safety App on your phone or report at the centre where you received the vaccination.

We have received reports of racketeering in some of the designated vaccination centres. This is not necessary.

Vaccination has been scheduled in phases such that frontline health workers and those at higher risk of the infection are vaccinated first after registration at the portal.

Everyone will be vaccinated free, and everyone will eventually be vaccinated. There is no need to pay to be vaccinated.

Thank you.