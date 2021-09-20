‘We Have Zero Tolerance For Exam Malpractice’

September 20, 2021 146

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, says there is zero-tolerance for examination malpractice in the ongoing 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Echono made this known on Monday while monitoring the conduct of the WASSCE in Federal Government Girls College, Bwari; and Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse.

He stated that arrest and prosecution await any student found to be involved in examination malpractice.

The Permanent Secretary added that the number of cases of examination malpractices witnessed during internal examinations in public schools is low, compared to private schools.

“We don’t see much of malpractices in internal examinations like this because these are students who are already in school; but the only place where we have one or two cases is where examiners in private schools try to assist the students,” he said.

Echono explained that the Federal Government is addressing incidences and cases of examination malpractices already recorded during tertiary admission exams and would arrest any person found culpable.

“We are pursuing very hard cases, incidence or possibilities of examinations malpractice.

“We have a zero tolerance for examinations malpractice, we punish and arrest any person found culpable and ensure that credibility is restored to our system.

According to him, over 1.57 million candidates are sitting for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations across the country.

He added that the examination is being held in 19,000 centres across the country and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination.

He said, “We are very pleased that all around the country, examinations are going on peacefully.

“We have a total of over 19,000 examination centres across the country, while over 1.57m candidates registered for their examinations.

“Besides the disruptions we had on September 13 in the South East where some of our candidates were stopped from sitting the examination, it is a peaceful and stress-free examination.”

He stated that the examination centres are complying with all the standards and ethics of examinations.