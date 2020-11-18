We Have No Plan To Increase Taxes – FG

November 18, 2020 18

The Federal Government has said it has no plans to increase taxes at the moment.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made this known as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the 2020 Finance Bill.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Ahmed said the 2020 Finance Bill was meant to support the 2021 fiscal year budget.

The minister gave an assurance that the bill will not lead to an increase in tax because the situation in the country does not warrant an increase in taxes.

“This is not the time to increase taxes,” she said.