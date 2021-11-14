fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

We Have Enough Kerosene Till 2022’ — IPMAN

November 14, 20210221
Kerosene Records 10.84% YoY Price Increase

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says there is enough kerosene to supply the country till 2022.

Yakubu Suleiman, National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, made this known as he spoke to NAN in Abuja on Saturday dismissing speculations that there is a scarcity of kerosene in the country.

Urging citizens to desist from panicking over the perceived scarcity, Suleiman said the product available in the country is sufficient for supply.

READ ALSO: ‘Global Food Trade To Beat Record In 2021’ – FAO

“Do not panic as there is enough product on ground that can last till next year,” he said.

He also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for exercising discretion over the deregulation of the oil industry and called on Nigerians to redirect their attention to liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the government is creating an enabling environment in the gas sector.

According to NAN, kerosene is selling at N350 per litre in the federal capital territory (FCT) and between N420 and N450 at the black markets.

About Author

We Have Enough Kerosene Till 2022’ — IPMAN
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

July 27, 20158217

Demand for Forex to Drop as Oil Refineries Commence Operations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indications have emerged that the pressure on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to devalue the naira will ease up following the resumption of operations of t
Read More
Nigeria COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 9, 20180189

Nigeria Pays $5.08 million to UN as Annual Membership Payment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria is not indebted to the United Nations as the country has paid $5,080,178 dollars up till April 5, 2018. The country is the 74th out of the 193 Membe
Read More
Tripple Gee BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 6, 20190283

Tripple Gee Records 17.7 percent Growth, Recommends N24.75 million for Shareholders

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tripple Gee & Company Plc has reported a growth of 17.7 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2019 and has recommended a divid
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.