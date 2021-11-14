We Have Enough Kerosene Till 2022’ — IPMAN

November 14, 2021 221

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says there is enough kerosene to supply the country till 2022.

Yakubu Suleiman, National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, made this known as he spoke to NAN in Abuja on Saturday dismissing speculations that there is a scarcity of kerosene in the country.

Urging citizens to desist from panicking over the perceived scarcity, Suleiman said the product available in the country is sufficient for supply.

READ ALSO: ‘Global Food Trade To Beat Record In 2021’ – FAO

“Do not panic as there is enough product on ground that can last till next year,” he said.

He also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for exercising discretion over the deregulation of the oil industry and called on Nigerians to redirect their attention to liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the government is creating an enabling environment in the gas sector.

According to NAN, kerosene is selling at N350 per litre in the federal capital territory (FCT) and between N420 and N450 at the black markets.