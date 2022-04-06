“We Have Created 1m Jobs Through Npower” – Lai Mohammed

April 6, 2022 130

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has revealed that 1 million Nigerian youths have been engaged through the Npower scheme created by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Minister of Information and Culture revealed this while speaking on the current administration’s job creation initiatives.

He said that the Buhari administration had succeeded in providing jobs for the citizenry.

“We introduced the Npower; Npower today has employed about one million people; we started the National Social Investment Programme and it is the biggest intervention programme in the whole of Sub-Sahara Africa,” the minister said during a TVC current affairs programme monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

‘’Under it, we have the government enterprises and empowerment programme which has benefitted four million Nigerians till date.

‘’We have the homegrown feeding programme that feeds 10 million pupils one decent meal a day’ in the process it has also employed over 100,000 people – cooks, and the likes and also benefited at least 100,000 farmers.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Npower was set up in June 2016, “to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development”.

Each paid participant is placed in Place of Primary Assignment (PPA), and is disengaged from the scheme after one year.